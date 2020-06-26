Bill Gates: United States "Not Even Close" To Doing Enough To Fight Pandemic

Speaking to CNN's Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta at a Coronavirus city hall, Gates said the fact that people still die today in the United States shows that the country "is not even close" to doing enough to fight the pandemic.

"It is possible to speed up testing for a new pathogen very, very fast," he said.

"In fact, several countries did extremely well in this case and the technology continues to improve there. The United States in particular has not had the leadership or coordination messages that you would have expected."

How about: Gates attributed the increase in numbers to a lack of testing and contact tracing, as well as a lack of wearing masks. He said that other countries that had done those things had indeed seen the numbers drop.

Coronavirus cases increase in several states

"The range of behaviors in the United States right now, some people are very conservative in what they do, and some people who are unaware of the epidemic, are huge," Gates said.

"Some people almost feel like it's an unfortunate political thing," he added, something he says he didn't expect in the United States.

"The Governor of North Dakota, a friend of mine, had to say, 'Please don't be mean to people who wear a mask,' which drives me crazy."

Gates dismissed the White House claim that an increase in the number of cases is the direct result of an increase in the evidence, calling it "completely false."

He also expressed his disappointment at what he called the lack of leadership by the United States to confront this virus worldwide, which has led developing countries, such as Brazil and India, to bear the brunt of this disease.

However, he said he remains hopeful that the United States will "step up" and help bring the tools, particularly the vaccine, to the world.

The search for a vaccine.

In terms of a timeline, Gates said he is aligned with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, in his prediction that there will be a viable vaccine by the end of the year or early 2021. He said that he and Fauci are in constant contact

In February, Gates, who along with his wife Melinda, runs the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, pledged up to $ 100 million to help contain the coronavirus outbreak worldwide. They said the funds would be used to help find a vaccine against the virus, limit its spread, and improve detection and treatment of patients.

During City Hall, Gates explained that two characteristics are being evaluated in the development of a vaccine. First, that the vaccine prevents you from getting sick, and second, it prevents you from passing it on to others.

On the latter, he warned that "the vaccine is not guaranteed to be a perfect transmission blocker."

Despite that, Gates said recent evidence indicates that the antibody response is "very strong," suggesting a year of immunity for anyone contracting the disease.

For every American diagnosed with coronavirus, 10 more were lost, CDC says

The biggest obstacle, in his opinion, will not be developing or distributing a vaccine, but ensuring that people take it.

Due to the urgent need for this vaccine, the time for scientists to test it in different age groups and pregnant women will be reduced, he explained.

"Obtaining that security database to increase confidence is a challenge," he said.

Finally, Gates said that he believes that most people will take it.

"If it is a great vaccine, including blocking transmission, everyone will benefit from the fact that 70 to 80% of people will be vaccinated," he said. "We should be able to get herd immunity if you hit that level, so it could really, exponentially, bring the numbers down."

However, he cautioned that everyone would need to reach that level before people can return to vacation abroad, as well as safely welcome international students and sporting events.

The new normal?

When asked if society would accept this virus as a way of life, as if it had accepted mass shootings, Gates said he hopes not.

"It is quite serious. I hope that the media will continue to remind people of the tragedy that is represented here," he said, emphasizing the inequity of the disease against the elderly, minorities and health workers.

"Right now, if you are in a nursing home, because they are very concerned, you are actually living in almost prison conditions," he said.

He said that older people were right in worrying about achieving this and possibly dying.

"This is more than the children who died in Vietnam and it was a great national tragedy," he said. "We don't ignore that … this is greater than that."