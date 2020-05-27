Bill Hader becomes T-1000 in Terminator 2: Judgment Day deepfake

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3pV-_iyT4U (/ embed)

In recent years, we've seen the DeepFake technology used to create some truly memorable (not to mention creepy) scenes from famous movies, such as Chris Pratt replacing Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones, Robert Downey Jr., and Tom Holland entering the roles of Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox in BACK TO THE FUTURE, and Sylvester Stallone playing Kevin McCallister of Macaulay Culkin in HOME ALONE.

The latest DeepFake video created by Ctrl Shift Face finds Bill Hader (Barry) taking on the role of the T-1000 in TERMINATOR 2: DAY OF JUDGMENT by James Cameron. The role was originally played by Robert Patrick, and it's actually quite surprising how perfectly Hader's face fits the acting; you can almost imagine that the video is an extremely well produced Saturday Night Live sketch. Hader was most recently seen in IT: CHAPTER TWO as the adult Richie Tozier, and is also set to return for Barry's third season. The HBO series finds Hader playing Barry Berkman, an Ohio hitman who travels to Los Angeles to kill someone, but finds himself joining an acting class taught by Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler), where he begins to question his way in life. Production on the third season of Barry was discontinued due to the closure of COVID-19, so it remains to be seen when the series will return.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q5Cy-j1DEz0 (/ embed)