Bill Hader is the T-1000 in these new TERMINATOR 2 Deepfake videos – Newsdio

Robert Patrick was perfectly chosen for the role of the T-1000 in James Cameron’S Terminator 2: Judgment Day. I never thought anyone else could play the character until I saw these deep videos featuring Bill hader on the paper!

The videos come from Ctrl Shift Face and it's pretty crazy and a little fun to see Hader as this character because he totally works. In the first video, Hader's T-1000 is searching through a gallery for John Connor before attempting to shoot him down in a truck.

The second video presents the climate confrontation with Arnold schwarzeneggerIt's the T-800 and there are added fart noises for some reason.