Bill Maher criticizes the brand of 'Defund the police': How is Dems' stupid? & # 39;

Leave it to the left as your worst enemy, again, Bill Maher said Friday night.

The "Real Time" host criticized the "Defund the police" mantra, alleging that the slogan threatens any breakthrough in police reform that Liberals and Democrats might have hoped for after the death of George Floyd.

Many people are simply not clear what "Defund the police" means, he said during his opening monologue.

"Liberals want to take money from the police, police funds, and divert it to community services, which sounds great, it's a good idea," Maher said. "But they call it & # 39; Defund the police & # 39 ;, which sounds bad!

"That's so & # 39; Democrats & # 39; for you," he continued. "You know, they must have meetings to be so stupid about politics. & # 39; Hi guys, we're making progress here, how could we turn this into something that makes people have to vote for Trump? & # 39;"

Later, during the show's panel discussion, Maher reiterated that the "underfinancing" brand was a "terrible way to put it," noting that "only a third" of black Americans support the idea of ​​underfinancing the police. He also noted the expulsion of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey from a Black Lives Matter protest because the mayor said he would not abolish the city police department.

"I am concerned that Democrats are getting into another purity test that is not going to serve them well," Maher said. "And it's going to be about how much you want to get rid of the police."

Maher praised Democratic lawmakers for his "very good" police reform bill, but mocked the "liberals" for the uproar over top Democrats wearing Kente clothes in honor of George Floyd.

Comedian Larry Wilmore called him the "Pander Express on the Highway," but Maher defended the Democrats as the Black Caucus in Congress had asked them to wear the Kente cloth and emphasized that "they would have gotten more s —" if they they would have denied.

"The Democrats … are horrible. They put themselves in this box of not winning and they did it to themselves," Maher complained.