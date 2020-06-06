Bill Maher: the 'reckless' blocks helped fuel riots, could lead to 'blood on the streets' after the elections

"Real Time" presenter Bill Maher offered a dire warning that violence will occur regardless of who wins the November election.

During a roundtable that aired Friday night, Maher suggested that the "reckless" blockades ordered in response to the coronavirus outbreak helped fuel the unrest that followed the death of George Floyd.

"This confinement that we have been living with, do you agree with me? That this has a lot to do with the riots in the streets? That when you pick up people and when they have no hope or job, why do they not go outside? Maher asked. "I wonder what the United States will be like, what the police departments will look like if they have to fight this all the time."

He continued: "It seems to me that this experiment, this reckless experiment of closing an entire country for months will not look good in the future and this is one of the reasons why."

MSNBC analyst Michael Steele, a former chairman of the Republican National Committee, rejected, saying the Americans "saw the reason" to stay indoors to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but praised George Floyd protesters for "wearing their masks" . showing that people are still "aware" of the pandemic.

Maher noted the "100,000 small businesses" that were lost as a result of the closings, many of them "disproportionately" owned by blacks.

"It's almost a question of what will cause the most deaths in the long run," Maher explained. "The UN chief said a couple of weeks ago that he expects hundreds of thousands of children to die from what we did to the economy. I know that not all of them are Americans, so they don't count as much for Americans, but I think that that matters a little bit. "

Maher also referred to the "100,000 mark" promoted by the media for deaths from coronavirus in the US. And noted that "hospital-acquired infections" also kill 100,000 each year, something he noted does not receive "headlines."

Moments later, Maher headed to the 2020 election and after discussing who Joe Biden's running mate should be, the host of "Real Time" predicted a grim forecast no matter what the outcome.

"Whoever wins in November, be it Trump or Joe, there will be blood on the streets, right?" Maher posed for the panel. "I mean, if Trump wins, I can't imagine the kind of protests we saw last week without repeating himself. And if he doesn't win, we already know Trump's statements. I can read his statements about difficult people." … "I have the support of the police, the army, the cyclists … I have tough people. They don't play hard until", that is, the Democrats, "they get to a certain point, and then it would be very bad.

"That seems to me like an invitation for difficult people to take to the streets," Maher said.

Panelist Rosa Brooks, a law professor and author, rejected the idea that Trump "has" the full support of the police and military, but expressed concern over the hypothetical situation that Trump will refuse to leave the White House after an electoral defeat and urged that a plan must be made in advance.