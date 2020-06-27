Bill Maher to James Carville: "How are Democrats going to screw it up?"

Democratic strategist James Carville was not offended against President Trump during his appearance on Friday night in "Real Time with Bill Maher."

After listing recent poll data that greatly favors Joe Biden over Trump, "Real Time" presenter Bill Maher began the show's panel discussion jokingly asking Carville, "How are Democrats going to screw it up?"

"I don't know if we can do it," replied Carville. "I think of ways, I get up in the middle of the night and say: 'No, that can't happen'."

The MSNBC contributor and former adviser to former President Bill Clinton then broke into Trump, insisting that the current commander-in-chief was in a weak position to be re-elected.

MAHER SAYS THAT LIDUATED BY THE CORONAVIRUS RULES HELPED SHUT DOWN THE "GAFFE MACHINE"

"Look, he's been beaten. He's weak, he's fragile, he's a failure, he's fat," said Carville. "The question is not only to defeat Trump, we have to eradicate Trumpism … Right now, we can defeat Trumpism. Trump is defeated, he is finished, there is no chance, but we have to win big enough for the Party Republican never wants to embrace this type of toxic philosophy again. "

Panelist Wes Moore, an Army veteran, author and television producer, rejected Carville's trust, emphasizing that the elections were still "five months away" and that "no one could have predicted" five months ago how the outbreak of coronavirus and black lives The movement of matter could have such an impact.

"Actually, I don't think November is kind of a dump because the reality is that there are still five months to go," Moore told Carville, adding that Democrats have to "preserve the right to vote" and "give people something. to vote for. "

Carville later agreed with Maher that the only way Trump can win the election is by "cheating."

It is "the only chance they have," Carville said.