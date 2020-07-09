Bill Nye tests coronavirus mask materials on video

Bill Nye "The Science Guy" shared a public service announcement about facial masks and how effective the materials used to make them are in a pair of TikTok videos on Wednesday amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

"Why do people in the scientific community want you to wear a face mask when you're in public?" Nye asks at the beginning of the video. "Face masks like this prevent particles from my respiratory system from entering the air and then into your respiratory system."

In the videos, while urging viewers to put on facial covers amid the coronavirus pandemic, he tries to blow out a candle with his mouth covered in some different materials.

First, she wears a scarf that she said "won awards at the Washington State Fair for design and workmanship." Of course, it was designed to keep its user warm.

"It can block air movement, but only up to a point," he says, holding it over his mouth.

Then he easily blows out the candle.

Next, a double-layer homemade cloth mask is tried on. In several attempts, the candle flame flickers but does not go out. A surgical mask has a similar effect in a later video.

"If you wear one of these, you are protecting yourself and those around you," says Nye.

In a second video, he uses an N95 respirator, which he explains can block particles in medical and outdoor work environments.

He puts it on, blows out the candle, and the flame doesn't budge, not even a flicker.

"The reason we want you to wear a mask is to protect yourself, of course," he says. "But the main reason we want you to wear a mask is to protect me from you and the particles in your respiratory system entering my respiratory system."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) coronavirus prevention guidelines urge Americans to maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands frequently, and wear face shields at public.