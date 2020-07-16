Bill Stepien: Trump's new campaign manager joined the 2016 deal amid similarly sinking battlefield polls

Stepien added more than a decade of campaign experience to Trump's campaign roster when he sought to correct course in 2016 amid a series of grim poll numbers both nationally and in battlefield states.

As national director of John McCain's 2008 presidential campaign and political director of New Hampshire in President George W. Bush's 2004 re-election effort, Stepien brought a wealth of campaign experience to the Trump operation. But it also injected some controversy into Trump's first run.

Stepien served as campaign manager and deputy chief of staff for New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a close confidant and Trump adviser in 2016. But Christie fired Stepien in January 2014 amid the Bridgegate scandal, in which Christie Aide directed the closing of the lanes. on the George Washington Bridge as political retribution.

Stepien landed an important role in the Trump administration as political director of the White House and most recently served as a deputy to then-campaign manager Brad Parscale, whom he replaced on Wednesday.

Trump's decision to appoint Stepien's deputy campaign manager in May was seen by many in the campaign as an effort by Trump's son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, to secure a loyal successor to him in case Parscale had to be thrown out. .

After a one-on-one meeting between Trump and Stepien on Tuesday, Kushner informed Parscale of the decision to downgrade him, according to a source familiar with the conversation.

Stepien's hiring in 2016 was the first addition to the campaign since President Kellyanne Conway's adviser took over as then campaign manager, and former Trump senior adviser Steve Bannon took over as then-CEO. A source with knowledge of the hiring told CNN at the time that Bannon played a key role in bringing in Stepien.

Stepien was expected to lead the 2016 Christie & # 39; s presidential campaign before his impeachment. Ultimately, he was not charged in the federal lane closure investigation, though court documents later revealed that an assistant to Christie had texted a colleague in the middle of Christie's press conference about the scandal. Bubbly in December 2013 that Christie "just lied about the top staff and Stepien is not involved."

During his time in the White House, Stepien has had his disagreements with other members of Trump's inner circle. In December 2017, former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski spoke extensively about how the administration worked, but focused his frustrations on Stepien, the then-White House political director, in an exchange with Trump.

The president listened and absorbed, leaving the two men to fight, according to a campaign operation. Strong disagreement spilled into the outer oval after the meeting before Stepien and Lewandowski finally came out.

At the time, some Trump allies and other Republican strategists also pointed to the White House political store as a weak link, including Stepien.

"Generally, you have a political operative that has the seriousness of having interactions with the president. That does not exist in the administration at the moment." tThe former Trump campaign agent said at the time. "We need to raise a political person that the president trusts and respects."

Stepien has experience in turning administration successes on very specific topics into personalized messages targeted to very specific groups of voters.

That focus on detail seemed evident when Stepien told CNN in 2017 that Trump was willing to deal with the political realities of 2018, even if that meant staying away in some races.

"The president is a very results-oriented president. He wants seats won," Stepien said at the time. "There are obvious ways to help candidates … There are less obvious ways to get involved."

Stepien also argued at the time that the midterm elections would not be a referendum on Trump.

"I think it is the referendum on the people whose names are on the ballot, and that is Congress," he said. "I think voters expressed a lot of frustration this year at the lack of progress in Congress by approving the President's agenda that they voted overwhelmingly just a year ago."