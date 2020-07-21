Billie Eilish recalls that he was once "incredibly religious," says he "just disappeared entirely."

Billie Eilish is opening up about her relationship with her faith.

The 18-year-old musician recently spoke about religion in an episode of his Apple Music radio show "Me and Daddy Radio," where he spoke about his past and current views on the subject.

"I don't know if any of you know, I think I've never talked about it. When I was little, when I was little, I was super religious for no reason," said the "Bad Guy" singer, from People magazine. "My family was never religious. I didn't know anyone who was religious. And for some reason, as a child, she was incredibly religious."

Eilish said she was religious for years until things suddenly changed.

"And then, in a moment, I don't know what happened. It just disappeared completely," he revealed.

The change was so rapid, in fact, that Eilish felt "almost anti-religious for no reason" until she learned from her experience.

"And I don't know why that happened. I don't know what made me that way. And then after that period in my life, I loved the idea of ​​other beliefs," said the singer. "And I think that people with closed minds, people like me from a couple of years ago, I think it's very pathetic to have a closed mind. It's very pathetic. I love hearing people's beliefs."

Similarly, Eilish said she loves to "talk about what people believe" as well as why they believe what they do.

"… Especially if I don't agree, because I like to listen and I like to understand," he explained. "And I think it is really important to support all the world's beliefs and opinions and not to bring down people for what they believe in."

Eilish's father, Patrick O & # 39; Connell, the "dad" of "me and dad," recalled seeing his daughter develop her own beliefs.

"From my point of view, as a parent, we didn't go to church and we didn't really talk about religion at all. And we weren't around our house much. And you just … believed," he recalled. . "You had all these kinds of organized thoughts about the whole thing. And I thought it was pretty wonderful. I didn't object to that. I didn't say you couldn't believe it."

Eilish noted that his family members "were truly supportive" and that he is now religiously on more "neutral" ground.

"I do not believe, I do not believe and I do not believe. I am in a very neutral position. I am open to all beliefs," the singer explained, saying that she likes the "idea that there is a God." "

She added: "Then why not? How could I know? I'm not going to say I know no, nobody knows."