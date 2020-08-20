billie-eilish-says-to-‘vote-like-our-lives-depend-on-it’-in-dnc-performance

Eilish, 18, performed “My Future” for the first time at the convention Wednesday night. But before she sang “‘Cause I’m in love with my future/Can’t wait to meet her,” she issued a call to action.

“Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about. We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and Covid, not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality, and that starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake, someone who is building a team that shares our values,” Eilish said. “It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden.”

Former vice president Biden was formally nominated as the Democratic candidate for president at the convention on Tuesday night. Kamala Harris, on Wednesdy, officially became his running mate, making her the first Black woman to be a major party’s vice presidential nominee. Biden will challenge Trump in the presidential election on November 3.

Eilish called for Americans show up in support of Biden on that day.