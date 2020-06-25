Billie Eilish stops following everyone on Instagram

Billie Eilish stopped following all the accounts she had previously followed on Instagram.

The "Bad Guy" singer has nearly 64 million followers, including fans and celebrities.

Fans have speculated on the reasoning behind his recent wave of abandonment.

Eilish, 18, allegedly posted an Instagram story that said, “If I'm following your abuser, DM ME and I will stop following them. I support you. "The statement has been shared by countless celebrities.

The singer of "Ocean Eyes" was criticized by fans on Twitter after posting the message on Instagram while following celebrities accused of sexual assault, including Justin Bieber, Ansel Elgort, Chris Brown and the late rapper XXXTentacion. Bieber and Elgort recently denied the claims.

She stopped following them and then the rest of the accounts she followed, according to Insider.com.

Eilish has also dealt with abuse from fans. After a meeting and greeting he had after a concert in Sydney, he posted: "Please don't (grab) my breasts. (I) keep playing this shit, but it's not like that."

She added: "I think what happened last night was just an accident, so I acted like I didn't notice because I didn't want to make her feel bad if I didn't want to. But if that's bullshit" it was (really) I left "