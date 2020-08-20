Billie Eilish urges Americans to “vote like our lives and the world depend on it”

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish. Democratic National Committee

Singer Billie Eilish urged Americans to “vote like our lives and the world depend on it, because they do” before performing her new song “My future.”

She opened her remarks by criticizing President Trump, saying he is “destroying our country and everything we care about.”

“We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and Covid, not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality. That starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake,” she said.

The Los Angeles native continued: “Someone who’s building a team that shares our values. It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden.”

“Silence is not an option, and we cannot sit this one out. We all have to vote like our lives and the world depend on it, because they do. The only way to be certain of the future is to make it ourselves. Please register, please vote.”

