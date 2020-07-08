Billie Eilish's obsession with Bieber made her "cry and cry"

Eilish recently had her mother Maggie as a special guest for the singer's "Me & Dad" podcast, co-hosting the 18-year-old singer with her father, Patrick.

Conversations centered around the young Eilish being a Belieber and her mother said her daughter was super excited about Bieber's 2012 music video "As Long As You Love Me".

"I remember this and the video very well, and Billie talking about it, and excited that it came out, and she just cried and cried," her mother said. "Everyone knows everything about Billie, Justin Bieber, but this song was a big part of it."

Eilish confirmed that he was so insightful that he would "watch the music video for this song and sob."