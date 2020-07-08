Billie Eilish's obsession with Bieber made her "cry and cry"

Conversations centered around the young Eilish being a Belieber and her mother said her daughter was super excited about Bieber's 2012 music video "As Long As You Love Me".
"I remember this and the video very well, and Billie talking about it, and excited that it came out, and she just cried and cried," her mother said. "Everyone knows everything about Billie, Justin Bieber, but this song was a big part of it."
Eilish confirmed that he was so insightful that he would "watch the music video for this song and sob."
"I just want to say that we considered taking you to therapy because you were in so much pain for Justin Bieber," his mother joked.
Bieber's manager Scooter Braun shared a video of the meeting that resulted in a big hug between the couple.
"He finally met the boy," Braun tweeted. @billieeilish @justinbieber beautiful moment! "