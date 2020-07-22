Billion lawmakers puzzled by unspent Covid-19 test money







"It is probably a logistical problem as much as anything else, but yes, it is a concern," said the Republican. Senator John Cornyn of Texas.

As negotiations between the White House and Senate Republicans have increased in recent days to include more funds for testing in the next round of stimulus, the White House lobbied against more money over the weekend, arguing that thousands millions still go unspent. But lawmakers and aides, who estimate the remaining amount at about $ 7 billion to $ 8 billion, say they have been unable to get a clear answer as to why that money was not touched in the first place.

In April, Congress passed legislation that included $ 25 billion in additional funding for testing and contact tracing. The money, which included $ 11 billion earmarked for the states, went to the Department of Health and Human Services' Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund. Months later, aides and lawmakers say they are unsure why so much has not been spent yet.

"They never believed we should do the test," Senator Patty Murray, the top Democrat on the Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, told CNN. "We have to keep pushing."