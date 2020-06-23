Billions spent on ads encouraging minority youth to drink sugar-laden unhealthy drinks

This disparity is part of the systemic racism that has brought many protesters to the streets in recent weeks, burning with anger at the injustices of police brutality and social inequalities.

A billion dollars in one year.

"Beverage companies spend a tremendous amount of money on marketing for a reason: It works," said Sara Ribakove, a policy associate at the Center for Science in the Public Interest, who published a scathing analysis of beverage marketing tactics. in 2013.

"Targeted marketing, distributed across multiple platforms like websites, apps, television and others, contributes to and exacerbates health disparities," said Ribakove, who was not involved in the RUDD study.

A 12-ounce cola has about 39 grams of sugar, so just one soda provides more than the recommended limit – less than 25 grams of sugar a day. While sports drinks have less sugar, about 21 grams, it is still a daily amount, and the drinks have been linked to obesity, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

What about the need for sports drinks to replenish electrolytes like sodium and potassium after a workout? Experts say it's a myth when it comes to most of us – only extreme athletes need that kind of hydration. The rest of us do it well with water.

Energy drinks, while much less sugar than their rivals, contain potentially dangerous stimulants like caffeine, guarana, taurine, ginseng, l-carnitine, and creatine. They have been linked to anxiety, dehydration, and other serious side effects in youth. There have even been deaths among young people with underlying heart conditions.

Targeting young people

The study found that black and Hispanic youth, who have higher consumption rates for sugary drinks than non-Hispanic white youth, were often the primary targets of ad campaigns, especially for non-diet sodas, sports and energy drinks.

"Black children are seeing more than twice as many ads as white children," said study author Jennifer Harris, senior research adviser at the Rudd Center for Food Policy and Obesity at the University of Connecticut.

"Sweetened beverages are some of the most frequently advertised products on television targeting blacks," Harris said, adding that Spanish television marketing dollars increased to $ 84 million in 2018, an 80% increase from 2010.

"It's about profit," said health inequity researcher Lori Dorfman, an associate associate professor of health and social behavior at Berkeley Public Health in California, who was not involved in the study.

"Soft drink companies are targeting children of color because that is where the growing market is, but also because they are pioneers of culture, so they also shape the white youth market," Dorfman said.

"The youth market is important because the brands that children become loyal to as children stay with them into adulthood and become what they bring home to their children," he added.

"We know that sugary drinks contribute to chronic, life-shortening diseases like diabetes, heart disease, fatty liver disease and obesity," said spokeswoman for the American Academy of Pediatrics, Dr. Natalie Muth, lead author of the statement. AAP policy on sugary drinks.

"The fact that so much money is spent getting minority teens hooked on these drinks is reprehensible and more needs to be done to stop it," Muth said, adding that the AAP recommends a "special tax on these drinks and profits committed. with efforts to improve health equity and reduce disparities. "

Using youthful idols

The RUDD report found that sugary beverage advertising was driven primarily by the Coca-Cola and PepsiCo brands, including Coca-Cola, Gatorade, Powerade and Mountain Dew.

PepsiCo increased its advertising for sugary drinks by 28% from 2013 to 2018; Coca-Cola spending increased by 81% during that time period, as the two giants fight for control of the market.

Campaigns often use black and Hispanic celebrities and sports figures that young people idolize to carry the message, according to the report. Many of those campaigns continue today.

Mountain Dew, owned by PepsiCo, ranked first in number of ads seen by young people. Most of the campaigns feature sports celebrities such as "The Dew Team," extreme sports and rock concerts, among other teen-oriented attractions, according to the report.

Encased in a battle for the supremacy of sports drinks, Coca-Cola focused on the Hispanic youth market with Powerade. The brand also receives the support of the US Women's National Soccer Team. USA And it promotes young athletes with its "Power has no gender" campaign.

The second largest spender was PepsiCo, which spent $ 134 million in 2018 to market Gatorade, primarily to Hispanic and black youth, according to the report. Gatorade ranked third in ads seen on Spanish-language television, and black teens saw 2.8 times more ads for the brand than white teens.

Gatorade He has contracts with major athletes like Michael Jordan, Mia Hamm, Peyton Manning, and Serena Williams. The brand also sponsors promotions targeting high school athletes, including Gatorade's "Player of the Year" awards honoring high school athletes from all sports.

"When we've done focus groups with black and Hispanic kids, they love Gatorade's ads. They are very inspiring and very effective," said Harris.

None of this is new, of course. It is common for food and beverage companies to leverage the influence of sports figures and other celebrities "to promote unhealthy food and beverage products among youth and communities of color," said Omni Cassidy, a postdoctoral fellow in the health department. of the population of New York. University School of Medicine, which has investigated the role of sports and music celebrities in childhood obesity.

The millions of dollars offered by these companies are hard to turn down for anyone, especially athletes of color who want to give back to their communities with their profits, "even if the consumption of food and beverages does not align with the values ​​and values ​​of sports figures. lifestyle, "said Cassidy, who was not involved in the RUDD study.

"We want celebrities to be role models for children, especially young people of color, but the influence of celebrities can become problematic when they promote products that put young people at risk for diabetes and heart disease," added Cassidy.

Experts say soft drink companies have also pulled a page out of the tobacco industry's marketing playbook, providing funding for many black communities and efforts "in ways that don't seem like advertising, such as funding playgrounds in minority neighborhoods, groups minority community and sponsorship of black and Hispanic sports figures, "said Marion Nestle, who also wrote" Eat, Drink, Vote: An Illustrated Guide to Food Policy. "

"These work," Nestlé said. "Minority kids identify soda brands with sports figures, and minority community groups find it difficult to oppose soda company marketing when the companies have been so generous."

A public commitment

Major beverage companies say they are committed to reducing the impact of their products on the nation's health. Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and Keurig Dr Pepper belong to the Balance Calories Initiative. Organized in 2014, BCI is a promise to reduce the amount of calories Americans consume from sugary drinks by 20% by 2025.

In a press release, Coca-Cola calls it "the largest voluntary effort in an industry to help combat obesity." The company lists smaller "small bottles" and 8-ounce bottles and an "expanding portfolio of low-calorie and low-calorie beverages, from unsweetened golden tea to Powerade ZERO and Coca-Cola Light" as examples of success in reducing sugar in drinks.

Coca-Cola spokeswoman Ann Moore told CNN via email that "at the Coca-Cola Company, we agree that too much sugar is not good for anyone, and we are taking steps around the world to help people to reduce the amount of sugar they consume from our products.

"In recent years, we have been aggressively changing recipes to reduce added sugar and promoting low-calorie and low-calorie beverage options. In fact, in 2019, we removed 350,000 tons of added sugar globally, annually, to through product reformulations. " "

So why the need for a trillion dollars in advertising?

"Regular soft drink advertising has increased 41% in the past five years, while beverage companies are talking about the whole diet and low calorie products they are introducing," he said.

"I find it outrageous that they can spend that kind of money and at the same time say that they are trying to encourage people to make better decisions. Our report shows that they are not putting their money where their mouth is," said Harris.

Last week, PepsiCo CEO Ramón Laguarta published an op-ed in Fortune magazine in response to protests surrounding the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Philando Castile, Alton Sterling, Delrawn Small and many more.

"Black Lives Matter, for our company and for me," wrote Laguarta. "We have been thinking a lot about how PepsiCo can help dismantle the systemic racial barriers that for generations have blocked social and economic progress for blacks in this country."

Laguarta pledged more than $ 400 million over five years to "elevate black communities and increase black representation at PepsiCo."

"The great irony of Ramón Laguarta's promises to counter PepsiCo's conscious or unconscious racist practices in the company, its businesses and communities is that none of them address targeted marketing," Nestlé said.

"The best thing Pepsi could do to improve the health of its customers would be to stop advertising and marketing for children and teens, especially those of color," Nestlé added.

Public health experts of color CNN spoke in agreement.

"For sugary drink executives, claiming that 'Black Lives Matter' while aggressively targeting black kids and teens with ads for their sugar-free and high-sugar drinks is, at best hypocritical and, at worst, a diversion of actual harm, "said Dr. Rhea Boyd, a California pediatrician who teaches nationally about the relationship between structural racism, inequity and health.

"If beverage companies want to seriously assert that Black Lives Matter, they would stop bombarding black and Latino children and youth with ads for their unhealthy products," Boyd added.

Instead, companies should "promote more images of these food and beverage-consuming communities that are more in line with good health and wellness," said Cassidy of the New York University School of Medicine.

"The world is opening its eyes to structural racism, and everyone is watching how companies respond," Cassidy said.

"Will they think it's enough to put up opinion pieces and press releases on diversifying their workforce and stop there? Or will they take a critical step further and stop making black and brown communities sick by promoting unhealthy products for young people of color? "

PepsiCo provided the following statement to CNN: "PepsiCo has strong global commitments to responsible advertising for children of all races, in all communities. We were one of the first companies to articulate a marketing policy for children and we are constantly auditing our efforts to be sure to uphold our rigorous marketing standards while also displaying the full range of our products. "

What should be done?

Music, movies and sports figures of color should also play a role, Cassidy said. "It would be great if celebrities could use their star power to drive healthier product promotions by negotiating endorsement contracts," he said.

If stars of all races and ethnicities promise not to promote unhealthy products for children, then companies may be forced to change, Cassidy added. "We saw this stance happen with tobacco, where almost no athlete would touch a tobacco endorsement."

The RUDD report calls for immediate action across the board: Media companies that produce teen shows should cut advertising for sugary drinks; states and cities should tax sugary drinks and use the money to reduce social and health inequities; Sales of energy drinks should be prohibited to children under the age of 18; Health and advocacy organizations must push for more consumer education, to name a few.

These initiatives are made more urgent due to the disproportionate effects of Covid-19 on black and Latino communities, according to the report.

"As our country strives to make changes to improve health equity, it must be clear that targeted marketing for black and Hispanic children and teens to engage in sugary drinks is unacceptable and must stop," said Muth of the AAP.

Dorfman is more direct: "If companies were serious about protecting black lives, rather than benefiting from them, they could renew their products and stop intensively marketing sugary drinks. It's as simple as that."