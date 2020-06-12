Bills & # 39; Cole Beasley speaks after the death of George Floyd: & # 39; I'm ashamed

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley became the last NFL player to speak after George Floyd's death last month while in police custody, saying Wednesday that he is "ashamed" for having " looked the other way. "

The eight-season veteran issued a lengthy statement to Twitter this week admitting that he has "failed the blacks."

"Too much … for too long in my life I have looked the other way," read his statement. “As the father of three biracial kids and as someone who loves to rap, I am really ashamed. Growing up as a white child, I never had to go through the difficulties black people experience every day in this country. "

He continued: “One of the first steps to recovery is to first admit that you have a problem or that you were wrong. I have been wrong for a long time. I have remained ignorant as long as it kills me to say. Not only have I failed the blacks, but I have failed my sons and daughter up to this point by turning the other way. ”

Part of Beasley's commitment to change included a promise to donate all proceeds from his song downloads "United Hates of America 2020" to a nonprofit organization that helps disadvantaged children improve their health through sport and exercise.

"This is too important a time in our country to just sit back and scroll through everything that is happening before us," he continued. “Every person matters. No paper is too small. Nothing you do is very little. Everything will matter. Just please do something. "

Beasley played eight seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before signing a four-year, $ 29 million contract with the Bills in March 2019.