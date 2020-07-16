Billy Joel playing a discarded piano is how happy we need now

The video of the superstar musician playing a discarded piano on a sidewalk on Long Island, New York, has been going around.

A representative for Joel confirmed to CNN that he is indeed the Piano Man in the video, but offered no comment.

The 71-year-old performer was captured on what appears to be a cell phone camera, playing a Ragtime-type tune the piano outside near the street.

He is seen wearing a motorcycle helmet and, according to Newsday, was on a motorcycle ride when he noticed the piano on the sidewalk in the Huntington community.