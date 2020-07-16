Billy Joel playing a discarded piano is how happy we need now

A representative for Joel confirmed to CNN that he is indeed the Piano Man in the video, but offered no comment.
The 71-year-old performer was captured on what appears to be a cell phone camera, playing a Ragtime-type tune the piano outside near the street.
He is seen wearing a motorcycle helmet and, according to Newsday, was on a motorcycle ride when he noticed the piano on the sidewalk in the Huntington community.
"Not bad. The action is good," Joel can be heard saying in the video after touching the ivory. "You just need to tune up. And the finish is perfect. It's a perfectly good piano."
"It's a shame to throw it away," he adds.
Joel suggests donating the piano to the Society of The second-hand store in San Vicente de Paúl, and someone off camera can be heard saying that there is a second-hand store nearby.
"They would probably take it," says Joel as he continues to examine and play notes on the piano.
The YouTube video is dated uploaded on June 26. Nothing is known about the fate of the piano.