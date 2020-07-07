Bindi Irwin publishes a nice photo of his "little family"

Bindi Irwin shared a sweet vision of her life with her husband Chandler Powell.

Irwin, the 21-year-old son of the late Steve Irwin, posted a photo of her and 23-year-old Powell taking a selfie with their dog Piggy.

Piggy planted a kiss on Irwin's cheek in the photo.

"My little family," wrote the zoo's Australian conservationist.

Powell commented, "We both love you."

The couple adopted their cub in December. Piggy appeared in several of her photos from her impromptu wedding at the Australia Zoo in March.

Due to the new coronavirus pandemic, as well as the aftermath of the Australian wildfires, Irwin and Powell decided not to go on their honeymoon and used that money to help the struggling zoo. The couple also chose to return to work caring for the animals.

Irwin and Powell sat down with their family and other employees the day after their wedding to discuss the financial difficulties of the facility for an Animal Planet special titled "Crikey! It's the Irwins: Life in Lockdown" to air on September 11. July.

"The pandemic has severely affected the Australian zoo financially … I can't even come close to paying bills. We have to let go of the staff and it is very emotional, ”said Terri Irwin in the trailer.

The late Irwin's wife also revealed that the zoo's weekly payroll was 52 percent of her earnings and with the zoo closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, they could not bear that cost.

The Australia Zoo was finally able to reopen its doors in June.

Steve Irwin, known as television's beloved "Alligator Hunter", was killed by a stingray while filming the Great Barrier Reef on September 4, 2006. He was 44 years old.