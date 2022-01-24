If you’re a fan of Billions, then you’re in luck! Season 6 is now available to watch on Showtime Anytime. This season has been highly anticipated, and it definitely does not disappoint. In this season, we see the battle between Axe and Chuck continue to heat up. There are new alliances, betrayals, and plot twists that will keep you glued to your screen. So if you want to catch up on the latest drama in the world of Billions, be sure to check out Showtime Anytime!

‘Billions’ Season 6 is coming up for a major plot change

Showtime’s”Billions” features a new portrayal of a major character suffering a heart attack following a Peloton drill in the drama’s Season 6 premiere. Mike”Wags” Wagner played by David Costabile, survives his minor heart attack after riding a Peloton with his favourite educator on the drama.

What’s the talk about this plotline?

The heart attack scene is similar to the series “And Just Like That “…in which Carrie’s husband, Mr Big (Chris Noth), dies of a heart attack following his 1,000th Peloton ride. To this co-incidence “Billions” producer and co-creator, Brian Koppelman says to USA TODAY, “That was all in the show, written a year ago and shot in April, but after ‘And Just Like That…’ aired, our phones blew up from everyone on the show texting each other, so all we did differently was add one line.”

Peloton even released an exclusive statement to USA TODAY about the “Billions” episode. It said, “We get why these fictional TV shows would want to include a brand that people love to talk about, but Showtime’s use of Peloton’s Bike+ and reference to a Peloton Instructor was not a brand, product, or instructor placement, and we did not agree for our brand and IP to be used on this show or provide any equipment. As referenced by the show itself, there are strong benefits of cardio-vascular exercise to help people lead long, happy lives.”

Who are in Billions’ Season 6?

The sixth season won’t include actor Damian Lewis, who played the main character of Bobby”Axe” Axelrod. Lewis’ first deal for the show existed for 5 seasons, after which he chose not to refresh it. Other than him we will see, Paul Giamatti as Charles “Chuck” Rhoades. Maggie Siff as Wendy Rhoades. David Costabile as Mike “Wags” Wagner.

What is Billions’ Season 6 about?

The official synopsis for Billions’ Season is as follows:- “Season six of Billions finds Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) and Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) in a world that has changed dramatically since they went to war with each other. Both men are still determined to destroy the other, but must also battle for their own survival. Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff), Chuck’s wife and Axe’s performance coach are in a unique position – she has power over both men and plays them off against each other to her maximum advantage. Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon), an ambitious, young hedge fund manager who successfully infiltrated Axe Capital, poses a new threat to Axe and his business empire. Billions also star David Costabile, Toby Leonard Moore, Kelly AuCoin, Condola Rashad, and Malin Akerman.”

What is special about Billions’ Season 6?

The show has been critically acclaimed since it first aired with many awards nominations such as the Golden Globe Awards. Billions follow two powerful men, Bobby “Axe” Axelrod (Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades Jr. (Giamatti), as they clash in New York’s financial world. Both men are still determined to destroy the other, but must also battle for their own survival. The new season is set to explore the consequences of Axe’s imprisonment and how he rebuilds his life while Chuck deals with a crisis in his own family. Billions Season six will also see the return of familiar faces such as Paul Giamatti, David Costabile, Toby Leonard Moore, Kelly AuCoin, Condola Rashad, and Malin Akerman.

The new season of Billions is now available to watch on Showtime. The series came up on January 23.