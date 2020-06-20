Bird lovers on Twitter try to identify the rescued & # 39; Danny Devito & # 39;

It could be a Danny DeVito bird with yellow tufts. Or perhaps a rarely seen "forest chicken"?

Bird lovers on Twitter were working hard on Friday trying to identify a fuzzy calf now recovering at the Manhattan Wild Bird Fund sanctuary after being rescued from Harriman State Park.

Some of the best deals were the "Grumpy Warbler", the apparently "Cutie-Pie Warbler" Warbler, or several variations that took advantage of the bird's resemblance to DeVito, Einstein, or comedian Larry David.

"He is a Larry," insisted one respondent.

"That bird needs a haircut after quarantine," noted @ Dorito314.

The Wild Bird Fund tweets as it leans toward the scarlet tanager.

Whatever it is, video published by the Fund shows that the creature is voracious, it is always a good sign for a rescue.