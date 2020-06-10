Birds of prey still have to make decisions before restarting NBA

The Toronto Raptors have to defend an NBA championship, a long stay at the Disney complex awaits them, and many unanswered questions about how the season restart will work.

As the only Canadian NBA team, there is an additional complexity: the US border. USA

Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Tuesday that his team is still working out in various exercise settings before heading to Disney World near Orlando, Florida, along with 21 other teams next month for the season restart. . Teams are expected at Disney around July 7, although the league is expected to allow practices before then.

"We really haven't made a final decision on the issue on a date to meet again, or where we're going, or anything like that," Nurse said in a call to the Toronto media. "We have made plans on both sides of the border, just to make it as safe as possible. It is our first and foremost priority, and perhaps also as quickly as possible."

For the Raptors, the question of how to proceed largely stems from Canadian government regulations currently in place that require a 14-day quarantine for people returning to Canada. Some Raptors players are in Toronto right now; some are in the United States

Bring those players from Canada, or other countries, to the US. USA It is a process somewhat streamlined by an order signed last month by Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad F. Wolf, which provided exemption for professional athletes from the rules established during the pandemic that would have otherwise prevented their entry to the USA USA

"We still have some options that we are looking at," Nurse said.

The NBA has yet to release many details of the plan on how things will work at Disney, with many elements still being worked out in talks with the National Association of Basketball Players and other entities. However, what is known is a tentative schedule in which teams arrive in early July, the game begins in late July, and Game 7 of the NBA Finals could arrive on October 12.

That means a team, if it's in the title series, could spend nearly 100 days at Disney before going home. And if the Raptors choose to have a training camp in the United States beforehand, that would obviously add a few more days to their total away from home.

The nurse said she believes the NBA is giving teams enough time to prepare between practice and the likelihood of a couple of scrimmages before the games, seeding the games, the NBA is calling them, though they will consider the rankings. of the regular season, finally start again. The teams have not played since the NBA suspended the season on March 11 due to coronavirus concerns.

"We don't have all the information yet, but that is getting closer," Nurse said. "Day by day, it gets closer, and then we will make a final decision. We will have to do a lot of things, as you might guess. We will have to do some tests immediately. Before making any move, we will have to put a lot of things in their place."