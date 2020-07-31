Birth of Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's second child confirmed by Brian McKnight

How many people can say that Brian McKnight spoiled his news about babies?

Two: Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake.

(If you or someone you love has received a baby announcement in advance from Brian McKnight, please contact page six.)

In early July, reports came in that Biel, 38, and Timberlake, 39, had given birth to their second child. Aided by the pandemic, the couple had managed to keep the pregnancy a secret while hiding in Montana with their 5-year-old son, Silas. They slyly avoided posting any full-body Biel shots on social media during the later stages of pregnancy to help foster the illusion.

McKnight, 51, helped to completely dispel that illusion on Friday by mentioning to HollywoodLife that Timberlake "just had a new baby" in an interview apparently about McKnight's recent work. (He and Timberlake are old collaborators, a relationship that dates back to JT's * NSYNC days.)

"I think that will be really inspiring for him and he will have some new music based on that, I'm sure," added McKnight.

Get ready for "Baby of the Woods" next winter 2020!