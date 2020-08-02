Birx fights back when Pelosi accuses the Trump administration of spreading disinformation about Covid-19





In "State of the Union," Birx told CNN's Dana Bash that he has "tremendous respect" for Pelosi, but criticized a New York Times article last month that reported that he had painted an optimistic view of the pandemic of the White House during a critical period to gain control of the virus.

"I have great respect for the speaker, and great respect for his long dedication to the American people," Birx said, adding, however, that she could have "presented the data" to support her analysis if the Times had spoken. with her.

"I've never been called a Polynesian, unscientific, or non-data based," said Birx. "And I will bet my 40-year career on those fundamental principles of using data to really implement better programs to save more lives."

In its article, the Times said that Birx declined to be interviewed and that the newspaper did not call Birx "polianannish," as it had said during its CNN interview.