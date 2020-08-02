Birx fights back when Pelosi accuses the Trump administration of spreading disinformation about Covid-19

In "State of the Union," Birx told CNN's Dana Bash that he has "tremendous respect" for Pelosi, but criticized a New York Times article last month that reported that he had painted an optimistic view of the pandemic of the White House during a critical period to gain control of the virus.

"I have great respect for the speaker, and great respect for his long dedication to the American people," Birx said, adding, however, that she could have "presented the data" to support her analysis if the Times had spoken. with her.

"I've never been called a Polynesian, unscientific, or non-data based," said Birx. "And I will bet my 40-year career on those fundamental principles of using data to really implement better programs to save more lives."

In its article, the Times said that Birx declined to be interviewed and that the newspaper did not call Birx "polianannish," as it had said during its CNN interview.

Birx warns that the United States is & # 39; in a new phase & # 39; of coronavirus pandemic with more generalized cases

Pelosi doubled up Sunday morning in a comment he reportedly made behind closed doors Thursday night accusing Birx of spreading disinformation about the coronavirus pandemic.

Politician reported that Pelosi told White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that Birx was the "worst" and that they were in "horrible hands" with her.

When asked on ABC's "This Week" if the account was true and if she has confidence in Birx, Pelosi said, "I think the President is spreading disinformation about the virus and she is his designee, so I have no confidence. not there ".

Birx also told CNN Sunday that the United States has entered a "new phase" in the coronavirus pandemic, saying the virus is "extraordinarily widespread" in urban and rural areas.
When asked by Bash if it was time to reestablish the federal government's response to the pandemic, Birx said: "I think the federal government was reestablished about five or six weeks ago when we saw that this was starting to happen across the South." About six weeks ago, however, Vice President Mike Pence, who heads the coronavirus task force, stated in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that the United States is "winning the fight" and that "there is no" second wave. "

As CNN previously reported, Birx, despite ties to the Obama administration, has been able to develop a close relationship with the Trump White House, which has tainted his reputation among some public health experts.

In 2014, President Barack Obama nominated Birx for his role in the US State Department as ambassador-at-large and coordinator of US government activities to combat HIV / AIDS and special representative from the US For Global Health Diplomacy.

She served as director of the US Army's HIV Research Program in the 1990s, a role in which she oversaw the trial of the Thai vaccine, the first HIV vaccine to show preventive results, and then she became director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Division of Global HIV / AIDS in 2005.

