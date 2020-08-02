Birx fights back when Pelosi accuses the Trump administration of spreading disinformation about Covid-19

"I have great respect for the speaker, and great respect for his long dedication to the American people," Birx said, adding, however, that she could have "presented the data" to support her analysis if the Times had spoken. with her.
"I've never been called a Polynesian, unscientific, or non-data based," said Birx. "And I will bet my 40-year career on those fundamental principles of using data to really implement better programs to save more lives."
In its article, the Times said that Birx declined to be interviewed and that the newspaper did not call Birx "polianannish," as it had said during its CNN interview.
Pelosi doubled up Sunday morning in a comment he reportedly made behind closed doors Thursday night accusing Birx of spreading disinformation about the coronavirus pandemic.
When asked on ABC's "This Week" if the account was true and if she has confidence in Birx, Pelosi said, "I think the President is spreading disinformation about the virus and she is his designee, so I have no confidence. not there ".
As CNN previously reported, Birx, despite ties to the Obama administration, has been able to develop a close relationship with the Trump White House, which has tainted his reputation among some public health experts.
She served as director of the US Army's HIV Research Program in the 1990s, a role in which she oversaw the trial of the Thai vaccine, the first HIV vaccine to show preventive results, and then she became director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Division of Global HIV / AIDS in 2005.