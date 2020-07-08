Birx says surge states should return to "phase one" guidelines

A man receives a COVID-19 test in his car at a test-drive site in Phoenix on June 27. Matt York / AP

As coronavirus cases in Arizona continue to rise, Mayor Kate Gallego says Phoenix faces "a severe paucity of evidence."

"People have been in line for eight hours in a hot car while they hurt, waiting for a test," he said. "We are in the United States for five months. People who want a test shouldn't have to wait that long."

Gallego says low barrier testing is necessary. She asked the federal government and the Federal Emergency Management Agency for mass testing sites in Phoenix, but that request has been denied.

"I think an increase in testing could help us with a delay, and we also need help processing those tests. People have to wait more than a week to get results. He said it is critical health information they need to live their daily lives. "We need our federal government to partner with us. I'm taking all the resources from the city that we can and I'm putting them to the test. We have librarians and park workers who are helping with the tests, but their strength and effectiveness could increase if we had specialized medical experts who know the tests. "

William Haseltine, a former professor at Harvard Medical School, said Arizona is implementing a crisis care standard, which means that "if you're old, they send you home without care and you die."

"Unfortunately, our medical professionals do not have the resources they need and are therefore asked to make difficult decisions," Gallego said, responding to Haseltine's comments. She emphasized that people experiencing emergency conditions like a heart attack should still go to the emergency room and that they will receive care.

"There is the ability to care for people, but we are not meeting the standards of care in all the cases we want. We have been very stretched with intensive care beds, "he explained.

Medical professionals are exhausted and call for reinforcements, while warning that "the worst is yet to come," says Gallego.