Birx's nod to masking fashion is more than just a wardrobe







"Masks can be a fashion statement," said Dr. Deborah Birx, pointing to another positive reason, aside from a public health point of view, for Americans to wear them.

And in fact, masks have already become fashion statements. Birx and the task force's deliberate effort to encourage the "fun" side of wearing masks was a rare nod to the more personal way they can be a vehicle for individual expression.

Earlier this spring, fashion houses and designers were forced to close stores, and many went into mask making, turning the leftover fabric into face linings, with different patterns, patterns, and colors, and selling them online. . For a large number of labels, as well as individual mask manufacturers, the switch to masks was felt as a way to participate in community care, while still managing to keep some employed workers and stay afloat.