Birx's nod to masking fashion is more than just a wardrobe

And in fact, masks have already become fashion statements. Birx and the task force's deliberate effort to encourage the "fun" side of wearing masks was a rare nod to the more personal way they can be a vehicle for individual expression.
Earlier this spring, fashion houses and designers were forced to close stores, and many went into mask making, turning the leftover fabric into face linings, with different patterns, patterns, and colors, and selling them online. . For a large number of labels, as well as individual mask manufacturers, the switch to masks was felt as a way to participate in community care, while still managing to keep some employed workers and stay afloat.
Store owner Chris Lewis told CNN that because of Pelosi's on-camera appearances wearing her masks, many of which feature elegant designs and quirky tones, the demand for masks has increased at a rate that can hardly be met. follow. Lewis says the Pelosi trend has resulted in the sale of at least 6,000 masks, and at $ 22 each, the entry has been a lifesaver, while foot traffic at the store was stopped due to Covid-19.
Birx's sartorial approval nod, one of the most visible and vocal members of the White House task force, was also notable in part because Birx has become something of a fashion badge, something he recognized from the podium at Wednesday's briefing.
"I know some of you watch what I wear," said Birx. "I am using this especially today."
Birx removed the mask and held it forward for the cameras to see the badge design, which she said was from the Salt River tribe.
It is true that some observers have taken note of his fashion statements. The daily use of Birx scarves as accessories has generated her own Instagram account, @deborahbirxscarves, with more than 40,000 followers. Large or small, printed with geometric or floral designs, the Birx scarves are his signature.
Inspired by Birx to first discuss the origins of his own mask during a briefing, Admiral Brett Giroir, another member of the task force, noted that it was created by "a small religious community in Pennsylvania."
Giroir noted that the reason he liked her mask, and the reason he chose it, was that it matched his uniform.