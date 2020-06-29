Bishop of Arizona under quarantine, being tested after a priest infected with coronavirus

A priest in Arizona tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting a bishop to be quarantined and tested for the virus, the Diocese of Phoenix announced in a statement Saturday.

Parishioners have also been advised to monitor their health after the positive test by Father Rafael Umaña de los Santos Simón and the Cathedral of Jude in Phoenix. His condition has "constantly improved" and he is taking precautions at the rectory to protect the safety of others.

"If you attended the 6 pm Mass the past two Sundays or had close contact with Father Rafael in the past two weeks, you should monitor your health in the coming days, and you may want to consider taking the COVID test- 19, especially if you or someone in your household is particularly vulnerable due to age or underlying health conditions, "said p. John Lankeit, rector of the cathedral, in a letter to parishioners.

Lankeit and Bishop Thomas Olmsted, who currently oversees Phoenix Cathedral, are now isolating themselves while awaiting their test results. Daily Masses and Confessions have been canceled Monday through Wednesday. Only the televised mass last Sunday at 9 a.m. It was held in the Roman Catholic Church.

Olmstead had talked last week about the importance of doing "little things" to limit the spread of the coronavirus. That included following the guidelines of state health officials and asking parishioners at Mass to "please wear a face mask with a spirit of care for fellow parishioners."

The cathedral has also required staff and parishioners to wear the linings during Masses, in addition to maintaining social distance, according to Glendale's KTAR-FM.

The church reportedly closed during the order to remain in Governor Doug Ducey's home, according to Central AZ. It reopened in mid-May and mass seating was restricted to 150 people.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time. We will send additional updates as the information becomes available," the letter added.

Maricopa County, where Phoenix is ​​located, has reported at least 44,962 confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 746 deaths from the virus, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. At least 2,588 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday and 417,546 tests have been administered since the start of the pandemic.

Arizona has seen more than 73,920 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and at least 1,594 deaths from the virus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.