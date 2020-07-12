Bitcoin scammers mined $ 24 million in 2020 alone: ​​report

Scammers and thieves allegedly made around $ 24 million in Bitcoin in the first six months of 2020, according to reports.

Twitter bot Whale Alert, which tracks large cryptocurrency transactions like Bitcoin, worked with Scam Alert to produce a "crime reporting, tracking and analysis" report. Bitcoins, as a digital cryptocurrency, verify every transaction, which means that any use and exchange of a bitcoin can be tracked.

Initial analysis showed that about $ 38 million in bitcoins were stolen in the past four years (excluding Ponzi schemes), with $ 24 million in the first six months of 2020, according to a Medium post.

Whale Alert noted that some of the "most successful scams" made more than $ 130,000 in a single day with "nothing more than a one-page website, a bitcoin address, and a decent amount of YouTube advertising."

The tracking service highlighted some of the most successful operations, including "The Giveaway," which features a celebrity, such as Elon Musk, who can generate around $ 300,000.

"The change in method and the increase in quality and scale suggest that entire professional teams are now behind some of the most successful and it is only a matter of time before they start using deepfakes, a technique that is sure to revolutionize the market. of scams, "alleged Whale Alert.

Deepfake is a technique whereby a person's face or image is superimposed on another person in an image or video.

"There are dozens of different types of scams, such as gifts, sextortions, fake exchanges, fake ICOs, bitcoin recovery, video scams, Ponzi schemes, fake glasses, malware, and the list goes on, but there is one thing all these scams have in Common: For criminals, there is almost no risk involved while destroying victims' lives, ”Whale Alert wrote in her post.

Whale Alert projects more than $ 50 million in revenue for scammers by the end of the year.