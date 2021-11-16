Black Adam is a superhero film. This film is based on a DC Comics character of the same name. The movie was produced by New Line Cinema, DC Films, Seven Bucks Productions, and Flynn Picture Co., and it will be distributed by Warner Bros.

The picture of this movie is a spin-off of Shazam! and the eleventh movie in the DC Extended Universe. Directed and written by Jaume Collet-Serra, the film stars Dwayne Johnson as Teth-Adam / Black Adam. The movie also stars Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan.

Johnson was attached to Shazam early on and he said that he would play the villain Black Adam. Later, they decided to give him his movie. That’s when Sztykiel came on as the director in October of 2016.

In June 2019, Collet-Serra joined to make a movie for December 2021. But the production was delayed by COVID-19. In 2020, more people were added to the movie and it was re-written.

Filming started in April 2021 and ended in August 2021 in Atlanta and Los Angeles.

In 2011, in the New 52, writers Geoff Johns and Gary Frank wrote new origin stories for both Shazam and Black Adam. These were in the comics Justice League and then collected in a Shazam! a book that was released in 2013.

What is the expected release date for Black Adam?

It is coming out in the United States on July 29, 2022. Black Adam is coming out by Warner Bros. IThe movie was to come out on December 22, 2021. This date changed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be streamed 45 days after its theatrical release on HBO Max.

What is the Black Adam plot all about?

Black Adam is a new superhero movie. It will be like movies like Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Shazam! There will also be The Suicide Squad in 2021.

The movie is about Black Adam. It starts in the past when he was in Kahndaq. Then it moved to the present and he got here where we are today.

Black Adam is a bad guy, but he was not always so. He used to be good. But then something happened and he started being a bad guy. He is not evil, but the way he wants to save the world does not agree with the Justice League.

Black Adam is an ancient Egyptian. He was named Teth-Adam. The wizard Shazam gave him the same powers as Billy Batson.

Teth-Adam is given the name “Mighty Adam” by Shazam. But when Teth-Adam uses his powers to kill and overthrow the pharaoh, he is angry with him. So he banishes Mighty Adam — now calling him “Black Adam” — to the edges of the universe.

Adam was the king of Khandaq. But Kahndaq used magic to make people slaves. Adam became a Champion and freed them. Then he ruled Kahndaq as its king.

Adam was a hero, but his family died. He turned to the bad side and unintentionally released the Seven Deadly Sins. The man was punished by the law for his crimes, and Black Adam will see him come back from prison after 5000 years. He is determined to bring back Kahndaq to its former glory.

It is unknown how the movie connects to Shazam! But the death of the Wizard might help Adam get out of jail.

The specifics of the movie’s plot have not been released yet, but we will see Black Adam re-establish his kingdom. Adam will have a big fight with superheroes. Heroes usually come together to save the world from a bigger threat.

What is the expected star cast?

Dwayne Johnson as Teth-Adam / Black Adam

Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher

Aldis Hodge as Hawkman

Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Toma

Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone

Pierce Brosnan as Kent Nelson / Doctor Fate

Additionally, Marwan Kenzari, James Cusati-Moyer, Bodhi Sabongui, Mo Amer, and Uli Latukefu have been cast in roles that are not yet announced. The criminal group Intergang will also appear in the film.

