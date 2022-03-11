When it was announced that Dwayne Johnson would be playing Black Adam in the DCEU, fans of the character were ecstatic. Finally, Black Adam would be given his due on the big screen! But some people were asking “Why Black Adam?” After all, Black Adam is a villain, and not many people know who he is. In this blog post, we will discuss why Black Adam matters in the DCEU, and how his story could be just as interesting as Superman’s or Batman’s.

Black Adam release dates extended

Dwayne Johnson’s upcoming major plans, Black Adam and DC League of super-Pets will be released in theatres latterly than anticipated, the Rock stated on Instagram. Fans of the DCEU will have to stay until October 21 to watch the anti-hero in action; but, on July 29, observers will be suitable to see him voice Superman’s dog.

Why Black Adam has been delayed?

The reason for the holdbacks in both projects is unknown, but it isn’t unanticipated that the animated design has taken over the spot that Black Adam initially held. Johnson produces both projects under his Seven Bucks Productions label, which he co-owns with longtime collaborator Dany Garcia. Despite the alteration in scheduling, the largely anticipated DCEU picture will still come before the remainder of the DC film slate, containing the Ezra Miller-led Flash feature and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

When is Black Adam slated to come?

DC League of Super-Pets arrives on the big screen on July 29, while Black Adam hits theatres on October 21.

Who is in the cast of Black Adam?

The movie was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. It was written by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani. It is produced by Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Beau Flynn. It stars Dwayne Johnson as Teth-Adam / Black Adam, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Kent Nelson / Doctor Fate.

What is the cast saying about Black Adam?

Dwayne Johnson said, “It’s Black Adam versus the world.”

Sarah Shahi said, “He is a complex character. He has a lot of anger and a lot of pain that he’s dealing with. And I think all of us can relate to that in some way.”

Aldis Hodge said, “The thing about Black Adam is he was given this gift, but it came at such a cost. So his struggle is really one against himself and his own demons as opposed to anything anyone else may have done to him.”

Pierce Brosnan said, “This is not just another comic book film. It stands on its own two feet…There are great emotional depths here which I found irresistible as an actor.”

Why does Black Adam matter in the DCEU?

Black Adam is one of the most complex and interesting characters in the DCEU. He has a lot of anger and pain that he’s dealing with, which makes him relatable to audiences. Additionally, Black Adam stands on its own two feet as a great comic book film with great emotional depths. Audiences are sure to enjoy this film when it releases in theatres on October 21,

Why you should watch Black Adam?

If you’re a fan of comic book films or just want to see a great film with amazing action sequences, Black Adam is the movie for you. It’s sure to be one of the best films of the year. Make sure to check it out when it releases in theatres on October 21. Black Adam is an important film for the DCEU because it introduces audiences to a new set of characters.

Black Adam is an important figure in the DC Extended Universe because he represents something new and fresh for audiences. He’s a complex character with a lot of depth, and he offers a different perspective on the world of superheroes. Black Adam is also a formidable opponent.