Black and Latino tenants are finding it harder to pay the rent

"In those three broad areas: health, work and housing, all of which have been affected by the pandemic, we have seen long-standing racial disparities," said Solomon Greene, principal researcher on housing at the Urban Institute and co-author. from The Study. "These are structural problems that the pandemic has exacerbated."

Black and Latino homeowners and tenants were more likely to lose their payments in May than their white and Asian counterparts. They were also less likely to be sure of making their payments in June, according to the study, which analyzed data released by the United States Census Bureau in May.

"The findings are consistent with what we are seeing in the overall economic consequences," said Alanna McCargo, vice president of housing finance policy at the Urban Institute and co-author of the study. "We will see an increase in existing housing disparities by race and income."

Huge impact on black and Latino tenants

In mid-May, according to the analysis, 19% of all American tenants did not pay rent. But 27% of black tenants and 25% of Latino tenants did not pay in mid-May.

While all tenants had concerns about their ability to pay rent in June, the concern was much higher among black and Latino tenants. Nearly half of black and Latino tenants did not believe they could pay the June rent, while only a quarter of white tenants expressed the same sentiment about their ability to pay.

Tenants are generally in a more precarious situation than homeowners in this crisis, Greene said, because there are fewer federal protections for tenants and less direct assistance.

"People are running over payments because, as we've heard, rent is eaten first," Greene said. "In April, they had job losses, in May they are still struggling, doing what they can to pay the rent. In June, it seems that more people are not sure how they will pay the rent."

Aid, relief and financial security of the coronavirus, or CARE The law included a 120-day moratorium on evictions for people living in federally subsidized housing, receiving federal housing subsidies or vouchers, or living in properties backed by a government-backed mortgage. That is scheduled to expire on July 24. States, counties, and cities have implemented similar moratoriums, some of which have already expired.

Greene said housing policies designed to support tenants during this crisis should prioritize keeping people in their homes, strengthening legal protections for tenants, and providing more direct public subsidies.

"Extending the moratorium on evictions and helping people transition to mediation programs with housing counselors and solving these problems will be important," Greene said.

Homeowners Protection for Blacks and Latinos

For homeowners, the CARES Act offers federally backed mortgages the option to participate in a leniency program, which allows them to work with their mortgage servicer to delay or reduce their payments by up to one year.

According to Census Bureau data, among all homeowners in the US In the US, about 12% did not pay their mortgage in mid-May or deferred payments. But among black homeowners, the default rate was 28%. About 15% of Latino homeowners failed to pay in mid-May.

Thinking about the June rent, 27% of black homeowners had little or no confidence that they could make the payment, and an additional 8% said they were unlikely to pay. Among Latino homeowners, the number with little confidence about the June payment rose to 25%, with an additional 4% saying they probably wouldn't pay.

Homeownership is the most direct route to increasing wealth for blacks and Latin Americans, McCargo said, and there were already several barriers on the way before the pandemic.

While the number of Latino homeowners increased slightly between 2000 and 2017, black ownership decreased by almost 5%, according to a separate report from the Urban Institute.

Black homeowners tend to buy less expensive first homes and take on more debt, and they also tend to buy homes later in life, limiting the amount of equity in the home they have upon retirement, according to the report. They are also more likely than other groups to become tenants again after owning a home, according to the report

"All housing policy right now should be about keeping people in their homes," said McCargo. "For black and Latino families, the majority of their wealth is in the net value of the home. That is the asset that allows the greatest accumulation of wealth and the preservation of that is essential."

She said the Federal law offering patience for some owners it doesn't go far enough.

"We need to make sure they can get the loan modification, lower their rate, and keep the property," McCargo said. "We don't want to let a crisis go to waste. Anything wrong with this definitely creates an opportunity to do better."