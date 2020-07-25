Black Armed Militia Planning Louisville March Says It's "Not Fucking"

Grandmaster Jay, head of the "No Fighting Around" Coalition, refers to the United States Constitution when he talks about his group of black armed militias, which plans to march in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday.

"Once it gets to that point where it seems that the government is not responding to the will of the people, the Constitution tells the form of a militia to address people's complaints," he told WDRB-TV, an affiliate of FOX from Louisville. .

"I didn't write it," he says of one of the founding documents of the United States. "They wrote it. We just abide by it. So that's our destiny, because when it seems that the government is being indifferent to the people, the people have the right to train and arm themselves to ask those questions. "

The focus of the group's march, he says, will be an attempt to seek justice for Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old woman who was shot to death on March 13 during a police raid on her Louisville home.

Other militias also plan to be in the area on Saturday, but Major Aubrey Gregory of the Louisville Metropolitan Police says the department has a plan to keep the peace and separate groups that have opposing political views.

"We expect nothing more than a peaceful protest this weekend," Gregory told WAVE3 of Louisville.

Taylor's death came after police executed a "no hit order" at the address, looking for a drug suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found in Taylor's home.

Taylor's family and supporters have called for the agents involved in the shooting to be arrested, but none of them have been charged with any crime, although the FBI launched an investigation in May after the family filed a lawsuit.

Grandmaster Jay's coalition has asked those who join his march on Saturday to carry their weapons open, wear black and remain peaceful, WDRB reported.

The group's leader says he has already spoken to city officials about the Taylor case, hoping to see results, but is now advocating for the replacement of the mayor and members of the city council, the station reported.

Black Lives Matter's Louisville organization has distanced itself from Grandmaster Jay's coalition, accusing the armed group of being "outside agitators," noting that the militia had organized a march on Stone Mountain, Georgia, on July 4, WDRB reported. .

On Friday, Louisville Councilman Kevin Kramer, a Republican, urged residents to stay away from the city center on Saturday while the militia march is underway.

"The potential for violence will increase, as it is very likely that we will have a number of highly armed groups representing very different points of view, as well as other groups all located within a block of each other," Kramer told WDRB.

"While efforts are being made to ensure a safe environment for all those present, I warn you that the potential for violence will exist."

He added: "I don't have much confidence that the police department will have the resources they need if something goes wrong."

The Taylor case drew media attention after the May 25 death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, and many supporters of the Floyd family also supported the efforts of the Taylor family in Louisville.

In June, a Louisville police detective linked to the Taylor case was fired.

Earlier this month, a government oversight committee in Louisville launched investigations into the deaths of Taylor and David McAtee, a cook who was shot to death in his restaurant by a member of the National Guard on May 31.

The two cases have sparked numerous protests and riots in Louisville in recent weeks, including a demonstration on Friday afternoon that resulted in 76 arrests, according to WDRB.

Earlier this month, authorities dropped the charges against 87 protesters occupying the front yard at Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's home.