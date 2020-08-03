Black bear slaughtered after attacking an elderly New Jersey man in his garage

A black bear was slaughtered in New Jersey after attacking an elderly man in his garage, leaving him needing 30 stitches in the face, according to reports.

Ronald Jelinek, 82, told police he was attacked when he returned to the garage of his West Milford home after leaving the door open while taking his dog for a walk on July 24, authorities told the Daily Record.

The bear was behind a refrigerator in his garage, sliding Jelinek's face as he struggled to get to the food, police told the local newspaper.

"It must have been a young bear because it was only kept about 5 feet away," West Milford Police Chief James DeVore told the newspaper.

The same bear had "shown a pattern of breaking into nearby homes multiple times" in the same week, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) spokeswoman Caryn Shinske told the Register.

The state's Fish and Wildlife Division brought a trap to the High Crest Lake area and the bear was caught and killed last Tuesday, authorities told the newspaper.

It is the only bear attack on a human registered in the state in 2019 or 2020, the newspaper noted.

Local officials are urging people to be "aware" in the state, with more sightings so that animals are less afraid of humans while staying home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jeff Tittel, executive director of the New Jersey chapter of environmentalists at the Sierra Club, said the "unfortunate" attack could have been avoided.

"Keeping a garage door open in the middle of summer is an open invitation for bears," Tittel told the Daily Record, warning people not to keep food in the garages.

He also said that people who eat more at home due to the pandemic mean more trash, which "means more bears."