Black Black Lives Matter mural painted on New York street

Brooklyn will receive a giant Black Lives Matter mural similar to the one painted in yellow in downtown Washington, DC.

Artists, elected officials, and others joined together to paint the words along Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant on Saturday.

State Attorney General Letitia James tweeted a photo of herself with a paint roller in hand saying "Proud to help Brooklyn say it out loud: #BlackLivesMatter. "

James was standing next to the Rev. Al Sharpton, who also tweeted who was helping the effort. He posted a photo of himself with Spike Lee saying he was on Fulton Street for the apple's name change as "BlackLivesMatter Way".

The mural is expected to be completed on Sunday morning.