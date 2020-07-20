Black children die more frequently after surgery than white children

Until now it has not been studied whether these same disparities exist between different races in healthy children, who are expected to have a lower risk. Previous research related to children included analyzes of those with more serious illnesses and disorders.
That complications and death still occurred At a higher rate, even for healthy black children compared to the white peers who participated in the study, they stressed that preoperative disease is not the only factor leading to post-operative disgrace, the researchers said.
"The expectation should be that complication and / or mortality rates among healthy children do not vary by racial category, what we found is that they do," said Nafiu.
"While these findings are not surprising, they are still terrifying and unacceptable," said Chicago pediatrician Dr. Nia Heard-Garris, who chairs the minority committee on health, equity, and inclusion at the American Academy of Pediatrics.
"Thinking about children who die after surgery is distressing; however, children who do not have or have mild illness before surgery and experience complications, adverse events, or even death require immediate attention and action," said Heard. -Garris, who was not involved in the study.
Being black "is not the problem" that generates disparities in medical care, he added. "The way our society treats, discriminates, and denies equity to African Americans and other peoples of color summarizes the problem and the inexcusable deaths."
Additionally, black children were at increased risk of having surgeries and intubations a second time that were not part of the plan.
Children in the study they were under 17 years old and were part of the pediatric database of the National Program for Surgical Quality Improvement from 2012 to 2017. The program is generally a reporting system designed to collect the results of children undergoing surgical procedures in different medical centers in the United States.
The children included were those who underwent inpatient surgeries and ranged from being normally healthy to being affected by minor illnesses, such as seizure disorders. More children of both races were mildly ill than completely healthy, and had similar low rates of different disorders and diseases before surgery.
Among 172,549 children, the overall incidence of death, postoperative complications, and other serious adverse events such as heart attack, sepsis, readmission, or reoperation was low.
The study findings are "disturbing" but important because they "further illustrate the ways that racism shapes health outcomes in this country," said California pediatrician Dr. Rhea Boyd, who teaches nationally about the relationship between structural racism, inequity and health. She was not involved in the study.
"Racism, not race, is a critical determinant of health," added Boyd. "Racism sickens people and contributes to premature death, even for our children."
Many factors can affect post-surgery health, including racism
The fact that black children have higher death rates may be explained by their greater likelihood of experiencing seriously damaging events after surgery, the study said.
"As the study notes, past data has indicated that the state of insurance determines and sometimes racially segregates care in the United States," Boyd said. "Therefore, we need to know whether hospital segregation and, by virtue of segregation, poor hospital quality, contribute to this result."
The researchers cautioned that their findings come from observational data. "Race does not cause these results, but is strongly associated with them," said Nafiu.
The researchers' next job, he added, is to look at what post-surgery complications are driving the patterns of illness and death, so they can determine what might help.