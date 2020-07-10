Black Christians prepare for a & # 39; white coup & # 39;

Newbell, who is black, had talked about imago Dei – The idea that all humans, of all races, are made in the image and likeness of God. The man disagreed.

"He explained that I was infrahuman, that I was a different species," Newbell recalled. "And he was trying to use the Scriptures as evidence."

Newbell, 41, chooses his words carefully. But the Knoxville native is candid about the racism she faced during her ministry, including the past seven years as community outreach director for an arm of the Southern Baptist Convention.

"Too many times to name, I went after an event to speak and cried in my hotel room," Newbell recalled in a recent interview, "just realizing how deeply deceived some people are."

Since George Floyd's death in police custody in May, conservative white Christians have condemned racial injustice in unprecedented ways, and many recognize and pledge to fight the persistent scourge of systemic racism.

White Christian leaders have prayed at vigils and marched in protests, condemned officers accused of killing Floyd, and reciting the motto Black Lives Matter, often while distancing themselves from the organization of the same name. An evangelical magazine, Christianity Today, called for a church-led reparations project.

But even when they appreciate the scales that fall from the eyes of some white Christians, some black Christians remain cautious.

That's especially true for those like Newbell who have spent a lot of time in predominantly white spaces. Many said they are preparing for a "white coup," the time when white Christians tire of talking about race and sows when black pastors or congregants want to continue the conversation.

Newbell said he is optimistic about the possibility of change, but that he carefully watches his heart. In the past, he was told that his interracial marriage is an affront to God, he witnessed the frustration of black friends who left predominantly white churches, and, many times to tell, was expected to demonstrate that anti-black racism persists in the United States. United.

"It is very damaging to someone's faith when their experience, their reality, is crushed because it is not the other person's reality," Newbell said. "I've experienced it over and over again."

The sermon problem

Sunday morning has long been known as the "segregated hour" in American religious life, when many black and white Christians worship the same God in separate shrines.

Part of the divide may stem from the pastor's pulpit, according to recent public opinion polls.

More than 6 in 10 black Christians say it is important for sermons to address issues like race relations and immigration, according to a recent study by the Pew Research Center. (Almost a quarter called it "essential").

White Christians disagreed: More than 6 in 10 said those issues are not essential for the pastor to examine, and 40% insisted that race and immigration should not be mentioned at all in the church.

The Pew poll was conducted before Floyd's murder made international news and sparked protests across the country. But black Christians have been alarming about police brutality and systemic racism for decades.

As recently as last summer, only 35% of white Christians said they were motivated to address racial injustice; And fewer than 2 in 5 believe the United States has a racial problem, according to a 2019 survey by the Barna Research Group, a California-based Christian public opinion firm.

Michael Emerson, a sociologist at the University of Chicago, helped conduct that survey and is co-author of "Divided by Faith," one of the most comprehensive surveys of race and religion in the United States.

"Racial gaps are huge in diagnosing the problem (of racism) and determining what we should do," he told CNN. "There are even huge gaps in understanding what racism is and whether it is individual or systematic."

Some of those gaps may have narrowed since Floyd's death. But, as some evangelicals acknowledge, that's not the only problem.

The theological problem

Last month, the National Association of Evangelicals gathered resources for churches and pastors to respond to racial injustice and encouraged their members to "combat the attitudes and systems that perpetuate racism."

It was not the first time that the NAE, which represents some 45,000 local churches, has addressed systemic racism, said the Rev. Walter Kim, the association's president.

Appointed last October, Kim is a Korean American and the first person of color to lead the NAE. He said he sees a broader and more active swath of evangelicals committed to the race in recent weeks.

But he also acknowledges that evangelicals have not always been willing to address their racial history or see the broader repercussions of contemporary racism.

"There are currents of evangelicalism in which the issue of race has been addressed in a regrettable and inappropriate way," said Kim.

Evangelism itself began as a movement for spiritual renewal, with a primary focus on saving souls and fostering deeply personal encounters with Christ. Often the biggest social problems are considered spiritual problems that can only be solved through salvation.

"Overcoming the public theology of evangelicalism needs to reach your understanding of personal transformation," said Kim.

But like other evangelicals, Kim believes the wind has changed since Floyd's murder.

"When the United States saw George Floyd's death with his own eyes in a video played millions of times, it changed something," said Ronnie Floyd, a former Arkansas pastor who now chairs the executive committee of the Southern Baptist Convention.

"I really think it will be a defining moment for this country."

Floyd, a former advocate of racial reconciliation, noted the southern Baptists' public apologies in 1995 for their history of slavery and said there is a wide variety of views on race among Baptists. He also noted that 4,000 of the 47,000 churches in the Southern Baptist Convention are predominantly African American.

"Do we have a long way to go at the Southern Baptist Convention? Absolutely," Floyd continued. "Are we making progress? Yes."

But there are caveats. Emerson noted that only 1% of white Christians worship in a racially mixed or predominantly African American church.

Almost all of the increase in various congregations has been the result of the worship of black and Latino Christians in predominantly white churches, where they have not always had positive experiences.

The problem of "white cutting"

Jemar Tisby, author of "The Color of Commitment," a book on the complicity of white churches in racism, calls himself "post-evangelical."

The black Christian historian, who left his predominantly white denomination years ago, said he receives several messages per week from Christians seeking to follow in his footsteps.

He says many write it after their white shepherds downplay or attempt to explain the devastating incidents of police brutality against blacks. They ask Tisby, should they go?

"We are telling them to get out," he said. "Especially at the moment, if their churches are not taking a firm stand on racial justice, they are unlikely to do so."

Even when white churches say they are committed to tackling racism, their attention may be fleeting, said Danté Stewart, a writer and preacher in Augusta, Georgia.

Stewart, who grew up in black churches, said he immersed himself in white evangelicalism while playing soccer at Clemson University. After school, he and his wife worshiped in predominantly white churches.

Stewart said it was well received, until he began to preach about the race. A church, which declined to name, rescinded its offer to hire him as pastor.

"Stew, you are doing too much with the race right now," recalls a church leader saying. At the time, Stewart was writing articles in leading evangelical magazines and was asked to speak on panels. But his church did not want to know anything about it.

It was a painful and exasperating experience, Stewart said.

"It was exhausting to stay in a white evangelical space," he said. "They may have been around me, but they didn't love me and they didn't fight for me. That was when I knew I had to leave and go back to the Black Church."

Kristina Brown Button, author and advocate of racial justice, describes a similar stay through white Christianity.

Button, a mother of five who lives in Virginia, said she searched for 20 years to find a congregation and pastor who would make race and racism a priority.

She recalls being the first black member of her former Virginia Beach church, which she joined with her future husband 20 years ago. There, Button said he endured years of isolation.

The white men addressed her white husband but did not recognize her. The pastors proclaimed deep sadness over racism, but were quick to move on to other topics, even after the shooting of black men like Michael Brown demanded deeper responses.

Button said he is pleased with what he hears now from white Christians. But experience has taught him that white Christians often resist when arguments become difficult and pastors fear offending white congregations.

"It is very rare to see white Christians stay with him unless they have a personal stake," Button said. "I'm not going to go to a predominantly white church again. It was too painful."

Even black pastors said they have trouble involving white Christians in the race. Congregations are more than willing to address issues like homelessness and abortion, but racism is often considered too "political" to touch, Pastor Jevon Washington said.

"Honestly, the church has been the worst when it comes to dealing with some of these things," said Washington, who worked in several predominantly white churches before settling in Rainier, Washington. "They just don't get it."

Since Floyd's murder, more white Christians are joining the "awakening party," Washington said. But they are late and inconsistent allies.

"This is the first time I have seen white Christians responding in the way they have done now," said the pastor. "But I am deeply saddened that it was necessary to murder a man before his eyes to see the problem."

Trump's problem

When 81% of white evangelicals voted Donald Trump for president in 2016, some black Christians viewed him as treason.

"When presented with the option of loving their black neighbors and supporting white supremacy, white Christians chose white power," said Stewart.

It's more complicated than that, white Christians have protested, arguing that there were many reasons to support Trump over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

"The disruption of our political system is not entirely attributable to Trump," said Albert Mohler, an influential Southern Baptist and president of the SBC flagship seminary.

Mohler opposed Trump in 2016, but has said he will vote for the president in November. Evangelicals' political priorities should be abortion, adding conservative judges to the Supreme Court and protecting religious freedom, he said.

That is precisely the problem, black Christians say. Challenging Trump's racial divide is not a priority for many white Christians, they say.

Floyd, the head of the Southern Baptists Executive Committee, has also served on Trump's informal board of evangelical advisers. He said some evangelical leaders have called the White House to register objections "when certain things happen that are not right."

"I don't think white evangelicals have been completely silent," he said, although he declined to offer details. "Should they have been stronger? Probably yes."

But Floyd, who pastors a church for 35 years, said many local pastors are simply overwhelmed and often don't know enough to tackle difficult issues like racism.

There is also the fact that when white Christians look at their congregations, they see many Trump voters. According to a recent Pew poll, 8 out of 10 white Christians said they would vote for him again.

Meanwhile, nearly nine in 10 African-Americans don't believe the president "cares about people like you," according to a Fox News poll last month.

And therein lies perhaps the greatest obstacle to racial reconciliation.

Some black Christians have put a marker, saying that if white Christians vote for Trump in large numbers again, race relations in this country may be irreparably damaged.

"If they have made all these gestures in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, only to vote again for a man who embodies racial intolerance," said Tisby, the historian, "it will do more harm than if they had remained." silence."

George Floyd's death was a moment of racial judgment for many white Christians. The November presidential elections will provide another.

Black Christians will pay close attention.