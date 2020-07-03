Black cowboys played a big role in shaping the American West

PHOENIX – Calls for social justice amid the Black Lives Matter Movement have renewed focus to address ignorance of the past, including the often overlooked history of black cowboys and the important role they played in helping to shape the West U.S.

Hollywood and history books have painted a predominantly white image of the Old West when, in fact, it was a much more diverse landscape.

“Not all enslaved people took cotton, not all tended to the ground. Some of them were actually employed as ranchers, "Tyler Parry, an associate professor at the University of Nevada at Las Vegas, told Fox News." The real tragedy is to paint the American West or the cowboy idea as strictly a white man in a hat. with a gun".

He said the country is full of stories of black cowboys who worked cattle, told stories around bonfires, and helped establish cities in the west.

Nat "Deadwood Dick" Love was born into slavery in the 1850s and became a legendary figure known for venturing into cattle campaigns. William "Bill" Pickett was a famous rodeo star credited by the foundation of the bulldogging sport, also known as wrestling.

"Imagine what we went through dealing with racism and social injustices, imagine what he (Pickett) had to go through in the early 20th century to persevere and become a legend solidifies his story for me," said Gerald Anderson, the nephew's grandson. from Pickett. Fox News.

Pickett was the first African American to enter the National Rodeo Hall of Fame. He was credited with helping to close the racial gap at the end of the Civil War in 1865.

Anderson pointed to a photo he said was remarkable, given when it was taken. There's Pickett on horseback with two white jeans sitting in the photo, which he said was "virtually unknown in the 1900s."

"That tells you about love, respect, and admiration for Bill Pickett because they are willing to take this photo with him on horseback while two white jeans were sitting on the ground." He crossed those color lines and barriers before Jessie Owens, before Jackie Robinson.

Lanette Campbell founded the Arizona Black Rodeo in 2012. Her mission was to educate the public about black cowboys and their role in the American West.

"Arizona really needed some culture brought to life here," said Campbell. "People are still amazed until the day there are black jeans. These guys will go up and down the street and people will really stop and look and say, "Wow, we just didn't know we had black jeans."

Shaheed Muhammad, who is training for a relay race at Arizona's upcoming Black Rodeo on Labor Day weekend, said his friends were surprised when he decided to trade California beaches for a pair of spurs and the desert of Arizona.

"I'm from LA, from the ocean, so they can't believe I came here and became a cowboy," said Muhammad.

He saw his first cowboy growing up in Compton and said he was proud to see the Compton Cowboys take to the streets on horseback to protest social justice in the wake of George Floyd's death in police custody in May.

"It was beautiful to see them out there," said Muhammad.

The group helps engage the community through the horse and farm lifestyle while educating people about the Western heritage of African Americans.

Despite being in the "cowboy country," Muhammad said, "People still don't believe that black people ride horses or own horses," and that they feel a sense of responsibility to change that.

"I think it is our responsibility, you know, to give them that information, that some of the first cowboys were black," he said.

Andrea Underwood, who practices barrel racing, said horseback riding is "in my blood" and is excited to see the African American community continue to grow each year.

"Many people are surprised to hear about this all-black ranch here and are excited when I tell them about it," said Underwood, who is black. "You don't see a lot of black cowgirls here either, so it's kind of exciting to share and people are always interested to hear about it."

Historians estimate that a quarter of jeans were black at the time.

Eduardo Pagán, Bob Stump gifted professor of history at Arizona State University, pointed out the numerous errors in literature that would fantasize and romanticize the West, and was "blind to a number of realities."

Pagán told Fox News: "If you look at literature in the 19th century, African-Americans as characters rarely appear, and if they are, they are just cartoons."

And those popular Western movies of the early 20th century were based on this literature that ignored the rich diversity that defined the West, in addition to overlooking the role that Mexicans and American Indians played during that time.

"This literature has all kinds of things wrong," said Pagán. "As Americans, what we come to think about the West and what we learn about the West is really shaped by the media, by the Westerners we saw: John Wayne or Clint Eastwood."

"I think it's just this general American stereotype that what we call blackness has to mean simply urban, when in fact historically you can argue to the contrary that black people were very involved in setting up different areas across the United States and creating cultures , but also those that also contributed to society in general, "said Parry.

Campbell is doing his part to help rewrite history, using the Arizona Black Rodeo as a platform to help educate and entertain. She plans to hold a rodeo on September 5 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

"For us, creating our own history and making sure we preserve our history is something that we have to keep doing and that is why we really have black detours," added Campbell.