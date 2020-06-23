Black Eyed Peas explain Fergie's absence







Singer Fergie is not on this latest project, and the group is explaining why.

Fergie is "focusing on being a mom," Will.i.am told Billboard.

"That is a difficult job, and that is what she really wants to do and we are here to help her, and she knows how to contact us for a retreat or a getaway," she told the publication. "It really is the way Fergie designed it, so we are respecting his design. We love Fergie and we want nothing more than awe for her."

Fergie shares a 6-year-old son, Axl Jack, with her ex-husband, actor Josh Duhamel.