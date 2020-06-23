Black Eyed Peas explain Fergie's absence

Singer Fergie is not on this latest project, and the group is explaining why.
Fergie is "focusing on being a mom," Will.i.am told Billboard.
"That is a difficult job, and that is what she really wants to do and we are here to help her, and she knows how to contact us for a retreat or a getaway," she told the publication. "It really is the way Fergie designed it, so we are respecting his design. We love Fergie and we want nothing more than awe for her."
Fergie shares a 6-year-old son, Axl Jack, with her ex-husband, actor Josh Duhamel.
He joined the group, which in addition to Will.i.am included Apl.de.Ap and Taboo, in 2002 and sang on some of their biggest hits, such as "Where Is The Love", "Let & # 39; s Get It Started "". I have to feel "and" Boom Boom Pow ".
The members pursued solo projects, and Fergie hosted the Fox reality singing competition, "The Four."
Now the Black Eyed Peas have a new singer, J. Rey Soul, and a new album titled "Translation".
At the time of the interview, Will.i.am told Billboard Fergie that he hadn't heard the new album yet, but hoped he liked it.
"We try to keep in touch," he said of his relationship with the group. "We contact each other every now and then and say hi and happy birthday and Merry Christmas and Happy Easter. She knows where we are! We are in the studio."