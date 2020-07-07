Black Friday as we know he's finally dead

For decades, the day after Thanksgiving has drawn huge crowds and hysteria outside of shopping malls and stores across the country.

Thousands of shoppers gather sometimes starting at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving itself, fighting for Go wild at your favorite stores for Black Friday deals on flat-screen TVs, diamond necklaces, Christmas toys, winter coats, and more.

Now imagine this scenario in a pandemic.

"I just can't imagine that happening this year," said Scott Rankin, director and national leader of consumer and retail strategy at KPMG US.

"With all that is going on, there may not be a Black Friday at all," Rankin said. "I can't imagine retailers buying inventory to stock up for an event designed to pack hundreds of people in one store. There are so many risks to that."

The only way Black Friday can be the annual shopping bonanza it has been for decades, he said, is "if by luck we have a vaccine and everyone gets it before Black Friday."

However, even experts say a vaccine will take at least 18 months to develop and be tested.

At least one retailer is already thinking of a different game plan for Black Friday this year.

Macy & # 39; s CEO Jeff Gennette raised the issue with analysts last week. "When you look at the stores, I would tell you (the crowds are) a big concern of ours. But when you think of Black Friday, if you think of the 10 days before Christmas, what does that mean in terms of traffic? If people are nervous about meeting crowds?

At the same time, more consumers have actively embraced online shopping. Noting the trend, Gennette said Macy & # 39; s is looking to focus on online deals for Black Friday.

Macy & # 39; s ( METER ) He's also considering a much earlier start to his Black Friday marketing drive, possibly right after Halloween, and plans to adopt another tactic for the first time during the upcoming holiday shopping season.

"Picking up on the sidewalk will be a great secret weapon for us. We didn't have it last season," Gennette said. "We think it will be huge for this holiday season."

Losing its relevance

Industry watchers say Black Friday has been losing its relevance to shoppers in recent years.

One reason is because retailers began spreading their offers for many days instead of just one day. And consumers increasingly turn to the Internet to find even deeper deals than in-store deals, forcing more Christmas shopping to switch to the Internet.

"I think it is correct to say that online sales now account for up to 40% of Black Friday sales," Rankin said.

Online sales increased even before the pandemic. In 2019, shoppers spent more than $ 600 billion online, nearly 15% more than the previous year, according to the Commerce Department.

"Black Friday has definitely become more of a digital affair in the past five years," said Neil Saunders, retail analyst and managing director of GlobalData Retail. "The focal point is no longer that single day. It is an event that spans several days."

Saunders expects Black Friday to decrease further this year, especially if Covid-19 sees a second wave in the fall and winter.

"As a single day, yes, much less relevant than ever this year," he said.

Still, there are some encouraging signs for retailers that consumer appetite for shopping remains strong despite current challenges.

"As the stores open, there are still people lining up for shopping," said Rod Sides, who heads Deloitte's retail and distribution practice in the United States. "Some retailers will look at this and think the risk is too big to draw big crowds on Black Friday. But there may be others who don't worry too much as long as they can keep their employees and customers safe. It could be something of a mixed bag."