Black Gun Owners in Oklahoma to Take a Pro-Second Amendment Walk

A group of black gun owners are planning to participate in a pro-Second Amendment rally in Oklahoma City over the weekend to draw attention to the constitutional rights of African Americans to bear firearms.

Saturday's rally is expected to draw about 200 gun owners out of concern that African-American Second Amendment rights are not being respected, organizer Omar Chatman told Oklahoman.

Chatman said he plans to bring his AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, which he claims to have brought to the street earlier. He said authorities often treat black gun owners with "condescension and sarcasm."

"I ran into the police and watched them while holding my gun from a safe distance," he said. "I've been upset with every encounter. They should involve us as they would any other person."

THOMAS, KAVANAUGH LAMENT "LACK OF A DECADE OF PROTECTION OF THE SECOND AMENDMENT"

March participants will also issue several lawsuits: Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater will reopen the case for the death of CJ Pettit Jr., who was killed in 2015 by a Midwest City police officer, The state legislature enacts laws to hold officers accountable and those officers are required to carry their own liability insurance when found guilty during police activity.

Finally, the group demands that the International Court of Justice, which reports to the United Nations, investigate the United States for human rights violations against black Americans, according to the newspaper.

"This is for the betterment of humanity," said Michael Washington, another organizer. "We are saying that we should have the right to use our weapon on our shoulders and the Second Amendment is the way to do it." We have a right to protect ourselves because we are tired of this trash and that the United States promotes the murder of African Americans. "

In terms of race, 24 percent of blacks own a gun, compared to 36 percent of whites and 15 percent of Hispanics, according to a 2017 Pew Research Center study.

The march begins at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Ralph Ellison Memorial Library. Protesters will walk to Governor Kevin Stitt's mansion and many are expected to carry firearms openly. Stitt's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

President Trump will also be in the state on Saturday to host a rally in Tulsa.