Black-ish is an American comedy series that airs on ABC. It is popular because it has a lot of jokes.

Many people have watched the show Black-ish. ABC renewed the show for an eighth season in May 2021. It seems that the eighth season of the show Black-ish will also be very popular. The eighth season of the show Black-ish is now on ABC. The eighth season of the series Black-ish will be the last. You can read all about it in this article.

Black-ish is the latest show to be canceled by ABC. This means that ABC is ending its involvement with the -ish franchise. They also canceled Mixed-ish after 2 seasons, but they left Grown-ish on Freeform. Mixed-ish is not coming back. But the eighth season of Black-ish will be in 2022.

What is the release date of Black-ish Season 8?

ABC renewed the show for an 8th season. The first episode will be shown on 4 January 2022. The show has been so successful that there is a spin-off called Grown-ish with Shahidi as her character going to college.

In 2020-21, ABC did not plan to broadcast the show in the fall. The cast and creative team changed ABC’s mind and convinced them to broadcast 15 episodes of this show.

What is the plot of Black-ish Season 8?

The eighth season of Black-ish is coming soon. The creator, Kenya Barris, wrote on Instagram that the final season will be airing soon. ABC has renewed the show “black-ish” for its final season. I’m happy and sad because this is the last season.

In this day and age, it is hard to decide when your show should come to an end. We are grateful that ABC has given us the chance to make the final season of our show how we wanted. It will be with all of our actors and they will be there together.

Maybe the show will be on soon. The ABC Network usually has a new season of The Bachelorette on Tuesday, but now it might not be there.

Black-ish will come back on TV in January. This is because Black-ish’s final season starts in January. This was announced by ABC, who said “It will have a great ending.” This means that the show is coming to the network in January 2022.

The reason for the delay is probably because this means ABC can air it without breaks in the schedule. This shows that air in the fall has to be spread across the season. This is the same strategy that NBC is doing with its final season of This Is Us, which is also being held for midseason.

Who will be starring in it?

1. Anthony Anderson as Andre – Dre – Johnson

2. Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow – Bow – Johnson

3. Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr.

4. Katlyn Nichol as Olivia Lockhart

5. Laurence Fishburne as Earl – Pops – Johnson

6. Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson

7. Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy

8. Jenifer Lewis as Ruby Johnson

9. Jeff Meacham as Josh Oppenhol

10. Ron Funches as Ladarius

11. Affion Crockett as T Will

12. Chris Spencer as Ronnie

13. Nelson Franklin as Connor Stevens

14. Nicole Sullivan as Janine

15. Catherine Reitman as Lucy

16. Henry Dittman as Wayne

17. Rob Huebel as Gary

18. Andrew Daly as Dr. Evan Windsor

19. Parminder Nagra as Dr. Smith

20. Danny Glover as Uncle Norman

21. Christina Anthony as Denise

22. Emerson Min as Mason

23. Liz Jenkins as Ms. Biggs

24. Judy Reyes as Dr. Paul

25. Miles Brown as Jack Johnson

26. Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson

27. Peter Mackenzie as Leslie Stevens

Why is Black-ish ending with Season 8?

Barris said on Instagram that the show is over because he wants to quit. Ratings are low. There are 15 scripted shows aired by ABC in the 2020 to 2021 schedule. The show Black-ish was ninth among these important ratings for advertisers of people aged 18-49.

If the shows are ranked by total viewers, the show is 13 out of 15. It is above the canceled show Mixed-ish. The show has an average of 2.3 million viewers per episode, which is down from 7.1 million in season one.

ABC has stopped producing new episodes of the -ish shows. Previously, ABC announced that they were going to develop a show called Old-ish starring Laurence Fishburne and Jenifer Lewis and a spin-off from Barris and Eva Longoria called Brown-ish about a Latinx family.

In May 2021, the boss of ABC told the news about a show called Old-ish. He said that there are no plans to make it into a pilot. Many different things could happen to the show Black-ish and the boss, Kenya, will decide what happens.

Grown-ish is a popular show on the channel Freeform. It’s one of the most-watched shows on the network and they have six scripted shows.