Black Lives leader Matter calls on police to disburse: "Blacks don't trust politicians"

Black Lives Matter activist Hawk Newsome called for the elimination of the police in the United States, suggesting a different approach to fighting crime and expressing despair at the state of American politics when it comes to the African-American community.

Newsome told "Fox News Sunday" that both parties have failed blacks in the United States by serving corporations more than people's problems.

"Blacks don't trust politicians," Newsome said. "They don't trust the Democrats. They don't trust the Republicans."

Newsome said black people also have a problem with "the government overstepping its bounds," saying police surveillance is an example of this, while people "stay on the sidelines."

This is a developing story. Please check for updates.