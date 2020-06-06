Black Lives Matter: In Australia, protesters demand justice for minority deaths in custody

Around 10,000 people gathered in central Sydney on Saturday after a court reversed a previous mandate that made any protest there illegal due to restrictions on social distancing. Similar protests took place in Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide, with protesters waving placards and singing "Black lives matter."
The demonstrations were organized by indigenous rights groups, among others, under the motto "Stop black deaths in custody".
Jeremy, 27, who did not reveal his last name, attended the march in Sydney. "To know that I am on the shoulders of black and fag people who have allowed me to live the life I lead, I had to wonder if I was going to be the ancestor that people after me needed me to be." he told CNN.
"The change has to happen … I want to see it at its base level, see it in the educational system, with people in power. What I want to see is that we have not gotten that far because of everything that has come before us so as not to mean nothing. "
A common situation
Protesters demonstrating outside Sydney City Hall called for justice for David Dungay, an Aboriginal man who died in a Sydney prison in 2015. His case has paralleled the death of George Floyd by police in the United States.
Like Floyd, Dungay's family says his last words were, "I can't breathe."
Dungay's family is asking for criminal charges to be brought against the correctional officers involved in their case.
Police apologize for the arrest
The protests in Australia come after a 17-year-old indigenous boy was wounded by a policeman in Sydney on Monday.
Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, the boy's mother, father and sister, who asked not to be identified by the media, said the actions of the minor agent, who arrested and then released his son without charge, were " dangerous and out of place. " They have called for charges to be brought against the officer.
The video taken by a viewer shows the junior officer kicking the boy's legs under him and pinning him to the ground with the help of two other officers.
"Watching this video as a family and seeing the gruesome way this adult arrested an obedient child is chilling. Using excessive force is unnecessary and irresponsible," said the boy's sister.
The officer has been assigned to restricted duties while the case is reviewed by the NSW Police Standards Command. Earlier Wednesday, NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said he "absolutely" regretted the incident.
CNN's Tara John, Melissa Bell and Barbara Wojazer contributed.