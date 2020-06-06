Black Lives Matter: In Australia, protesters demand justice for minority deaths in custody





Around 10,000 people gathered in central Sydney on Saturday after a court reversed a previous mandate that made any protest there illegal due to restrictions on social distancing. Similar protests took place in Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide, with protesters waving placards and singing "Black lives matter."

The demonstrations were organized by indigenous rights groups, among others, under the motto "Stop black deaths in custody".

Jeremy, 27, who did not reveal his last name, attended the march in Sydney. "To know that I am on the shoulders of black and fag people who have allowed me to live the life I lead, I had to wonder if I was going to be the ancestor that people after me needed me to be." he told CNN.

"The change has to happen … I want to see it at its base level, see it in the educational system, with people in power. What I want to see is that we have not gotten that far because of everything that has come before us so as not to mean nothing. "

A common situation 2 Police apologize for the arrest A common situation Protesters demonstrating outside Sydney City Hall called for justice for David Dungay, an Aboriginal man who died in a Sydney prison in 2015. His case has paralleled the death of George Floyd by police in the United States. Like Floyd, Dungay's family says his last words were, "I can't breathe." Dungay, who was schizophrenic and diabetic, died at Long Bay Prison Hospital after at least four prison officers overpowered and detained him, according to a press release sent to CNN by his family's attorney, George Newhouse. , of the National Justice Project. Dungay's family is asking for criminal charges to be brought against the correctional officers involved in their case. Australia's indigenous population, made up of continental Aborigines and Torres Strait Islanders, represents 2.4% of the country's 25 million inhabitants, but represents more than a quarter of the total prison population. Analysis of Change the Record, an Aboriginal-led justice coalition, found that there were 449 indigenous deaths in custody between 1980 and 2011, accounting for 24% of all deaths in custody during that period. "There are so many modern parallels to what is happening in Australia and the United States," Sudanese-Australian activist and author Yassmin Abdel-Magied previously told CNN. "It is the same institutionalized racism, it is the same black deaths in custody and the police get away with it with impunity." Police apologize for the arrest The protests in Australia come after a 17-year-old indigenous boy was wounded by a policeman in Sydney on Monday. Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, the boy's mother, father and sister, who asked not to be identified by the media, said the actions of the minor agent, who arrested and then released his son without charge, were " dangerous and out of place. " They have called for charges to be brought against the officer. The video taken by a viewer shows the junior officer kicking the boy's legs under him and pinning him to the ground with the help of two other officers. "Watching this video as a family and seeing the gruesome way this adult arrested an obedient child is chilling. Using excessive force is unnecessary and irresponsible," said the boy's sister. The officer has been assigned to restricted duties while the case is reviewed by the NSW Police Standards Command. Earlier Wednesday, NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said he "absolutely" regretted the incident.

