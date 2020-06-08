Black Lives Matter in Bundesliga, Bayern keeps winning

Germany's soccer league was marked by anti-racism gestures and support for the Black Lives Matter movement on Saturday when Bayern Munich took another step towards an eighth consecutive Bundesliga title.

All 22 outfield players from Borussia Dortmund and Hertha Berlin knelt in the center circle together before the late game of the top tier with no fans present. Coaches and other team members on both sides did the same on the field side, recalling the protest by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, before the games against police brutality and racial inequality.

The Dortmund players had warmed up with jerseys with slogans like "United together" and "Without justice, without peace."

The Bayern and Bayer Leverkusen players wore black racism bracelets in their game early Saturday, which Bayern won 4-2 after a goal from below. Bayern players had "Black Lives Matter" printed on their armbands, partly covering sponsor Qatar Airways' logo on the left arm.

The teams' gestures were made when tens of thousands of people in Germany attended anti-racist protests in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis on May 25. Floyd, a handcuffed black man, died after a white police officer pressed his knee. against his neck, ignoring his cries of "I can't breathe" even after Floyd finally stopped.

Fortuna Düsseldorf's American midfielder Alfredo Morales knelt before entering his team's 2-2 draw with Hoffenheim 10-man, and Cameroonian midfielder Pierre Kunde did the same after scoring for Mainz in a 2-win -0 in the derby at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Emre Can's 57-minute shot was enough for Dortmund to win 1-0 and stay seven points behind Bayern with four games remaining. Bayern, which has won its last nine games, seems unlikely to waste its leadership.

Robert Lewandowski scored Bayern's fourth place to claim his 30th goal of the season in the Bundesliga, created by Thomas Müller, who now has 20 assists. However, both players were hired in the first half and will miss the next match against Borussia Mönchengladbach due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

The Bayern players had warmed up with anti-racism jerseys at Leverkusen, where the home team had to do without young star Kai Havertz due to muscle problems.

He also had to do without fans, as all Bundesliga games are played without supporters amid stringent hygiene measures against the coronavirus.

Leverkusen striker Lucas Alario opened the scoring in the ninth minute, keeping calm to beat Manuel Neuer on the near post with the outside of his boot. The line judge raised his flag for offside, but the goal was awarded after a VAR check.

The home team played well until Leon Goretzka established Kingsley Coman to equalize in 27, then scored on a counterattack in 42.

There was still time before the break for Serge Gnabry to grab Bayern's third, lifting the ball over goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky.

Although his team had played well in the first half hour, Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz reacted with three changes at halftime.

But another defensive error preceded Lewandowski's goal in 66, a powerful header from the Müller center.

Florian Wirtz, 17, restored Leverkusen's pride with a brilliant finish that bested Neuer in '89. He became the youngest scorer in the Bundesliga.

Last place Paderborn claimed a 1-1 draw in Leipzig from 10 men.