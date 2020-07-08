Black lives matter in Washington. Does the Senate agree? (opinion)







However, as we have seen, people protesting against police violence in our nation's capital have encountered violence. President Donald Trump engaged in an egregious military-style crackdown in early June by deploying federal troops and law enforcement officers, humvees and helicopters, on the streets of Washington DC.

Make no mistake: This use of force was also an aggressive affront to the hundreds of thousands of blacks in Washington who are not represented in Congress. That's why last month's historic vote in the House of Representatives on the Washington DC Admission Act, which would grant Washington State status, is a victory for black residents in the capital and the entire Black Lives Matter movement. .

For centuries, DC has been the home of the black community. Following the Civil War, the capital was a refuge for tens of thousands of people fleeing from the south. Decades later, the city became a major destination during the Great Migration. By 1957, DC was the first major black majority city in the United States. While demographics have changed in recent years, the DC population is still almost 50% black.

However, the jarring reality is that American blacks in DC have not been adequately represented in the federal government since the capital's founding. Until 1867, black men in the capital had no right to vote.