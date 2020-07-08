Black lives matter in Washington. Does the Senate agree? (opinion)

However, as we have seen, people protesting against police violence in our nation's capital have encountered violence. President Donald Trump engaged in an egregious military-style crackdown in early June by deploying federal troops and law enforcement officers, humvees and helicopters, on the streets of Washington DC.
Make no mistake: This use of force was also an aggressive affront to the hundreds of thousands of blacks in Washington who are not represented in Congress. That's why last month's historic vote in the House of Representatives on the Washington DC Admission Act, which would grant Washington State status, is a victory for black residents in the capital and the entire Black Lives Matter movement. .
For centuries, DC has been the home of the black community. Following the Civil War, the capital was a refuge for tens of thousands of people fleeing from the south. Decades later, the city became a major destination during the Great Migration. By 1957, DC was the first major black majority city in the United States. While demographics have changed in recent years, the DC population is still almost 50% black.
However, the jarring reality is that American blacks in DC have not been adequately represented in the federal government since the capital's founding. Until 1867, black men in the capital had no right to vote.
When this group finally won suffrage, the district experienced a wave of black officials who were elected and appointed to all levels of local government and DC offices. Congress at the time decided that a board of three white male commissioners appointed by the President would be a better form of local government. This was white supremacy at work, and our unjust present is deeply rooted in this reprehensible past.
With the passage of the District of Columbia Autonomy Act in 1973, DC residents could finally vote for their own mayor and members of the district council. However, to this day, Congress plays a massive role influencing city politics on issues that disproportionately affect Washington's people of color.
Examples of this abound, from loosening gun violence prevention safeguards to using legalizing marijuana as a pawn to avoid reimbursing Medicaid for abortions. In addition to that, the District of Columbia pays more federal taxes than 22 states and the residents of the district pay more federal taxes per capita than any other state.
To add insult to injury, all DC residents are not represented in the federal agencies that oversee their daily lives. Without senators and only one congresswoman, without a vote, they are, in effect, powerless.
The current state of DC doesn't just cost residents their dignity. It also costs them money and, in times of a pandemic, potentially their lives. Because DC was classified as a territory in the CARES Act, it only received $ 500 million in aid, compared to at least $ 1.25 billion for every 50 states, dividing a smaller group of funds with five other U.S. territories.
This was particularly offensive considering that Black DC residents are disproportionately affected by Covid-19, accounting for a staggering 80% of the capital's deaths.
Opposition to DC's statehood is fraught with racially charged accusations. Some DC residents have told them they don't deserve state status. This argument is intended to undermine leaders of color and insinuate that they are unable to oversee a local government. Such rhetoric continues to this day and is often reflected to undermine protesters who are on the streets declaring Black Lives Matter.
It is time for DC to become a state. It is time for blacks in Washington to have a voice at the federal level. It's time for black lives in DC to matter. Let's finish centuries of silencing black voices. It's time to start a new chapter for the District of Columbia, and it begins with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell taking on the Washington, D.C., Admission Act.