Black Lives Matter marches in New York may continue despite ban on major events, de Blasio says

Mayor Bill de Blasio is allowing Black Lives Matter protesters to continue marching through the streets of the city while canceling all major events until September.

Speaking on CNN Thursday night, de Blasio said the protesters' calls for social justice were too important to stop them after more than a month of protests have not sparked an outbreak of coronavirus cases.

“This is a historic moment of change. We have to respect that, but also tell people the kinds of gatherings we are used to, the parades, the fairs, we just cannot have that while we are focusing on health right now, "de Blasio told host Wolf Blitzer.

The exception occurred when New York's infection rate has been kept constant through civil unrest over the murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police.

A late June study by the National Bureau of Economic Research found no evidence that coronavirus cases increased in 315 cities in the weeks after the first protests. The researchers determined that the protests may have been offset by an increase in social distancing among those who decided not to march.

The closing of City Hall will include big parades like the West Indies Day Carnival on the Brooklyn Labor Day weekend, the Dominican Day Parade in downtown Manhattan and the San Gennaro festival in Little Italy.

The de Blasio administration will also deny all permits for park events it believes will "unreasonably decrease public use," as well as street fairs and events that span more than a block or for meetings that require a sound system.

