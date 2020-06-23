Black Lives Matter movement – live updates

President Donald Trump receives a briefing at the White House on May 28. Doug MIlls / Pool / Getty Images

President Donald Trump said in an interview clip broadcast Tuesday morning that the United States should not tear down the statues, but study and acknowledge their history, even if those statues are of people that most Americans can hate.

In the interview, filmed on Monday, Trump said he did not like the proposed removal of a statue of Andrew Jackson in Louisiana "at all," adding: "Now federal, I have stopped. I am no longer federal, but the states they are … many states are weak. Many people are weak and are allowing it to happen. "

When Fox and his friends Brian Kilmeade asked him how the USA USA They can balance the problem of statues while acknowledging that many of those immortalized in stone-possessed slaves, Trump said: "Then you must understand the history and culture and many other aspects of our country."

"And people can study that and they can hate it and we all hate it. But you can't tear down the George Washington statue, and half of our country is named after Washington. You can not do it. We must remember the heritage that – the culture of our country, ”Trump continued.

The president also suggested that there is something aesthetically unpleasant about the demolished statues in city squares, where the "entire town" becomes "a different place."

"This is less important, but it is very important. Some of the things they are trying to destroy are magnificent pieces of art: Have you ever seen an area where a statue is removed and … they put the black top on the part superior … and that's the end. And it was the center of a city, a town, and now the statue is gone. And the whole village is like a different place, "Trump said.

Kilmeade said her question line during the interview in the Oval Office came before protesters attempted to remove a statue in Lafayette Park, near the White House.