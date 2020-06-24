Black Lives Matter movement – live updates

The Georgia legislature, fueled by public outrage over the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, on Tuesday passed a hate crime bill that will allow for improved criminal penalties for people who attack others because of their race, gender, sexual orientation, or other reasons.

Governor Brian Kemp's communications director tweeted that Kemp would sign the bill, pending legal review.

According to the Georgia State Senate Press Office, HB 426 was approved by a 47-6 vote and was immediately forwarded to the House. State Representative Scott Holcomb said he then went to the House for final approval by a 127-38 vote.

What is the bottom line? Georgia has been one of four states without a hate crime law.

Lawmakers called for changes to the state code to include hate crimes after the shooting death of Arbery, who was killed while running. Arbery was black and the men involved in the shooting incident are white.

There was a previous legislative effort in November 2019 after a 16-year-old girl in Gainesville allegedly conspired to attack a historically black church. He faced one count of criminal attempted murder, but did not face any hate crime charges.

What the invoice means: The passage and signing of House Bill 426 would mean that sentencing judges can increase punishment against those who attack victims based on their race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender, mental disability or physical disability.

