Black Lives Matter Moves to Expel Los Angeles County's First Black DA, Saying Not Enough Police Prosecuted

The Los Angeles chapter of Black Lives Matter is seeking to eliminate County District Attorney Jackie Lacey, for failing to prosecute more police officers who were involved in fatal shootings during her tenure in office.

Melina Abdullah, co-founder of the city's BLM chapter, told The Associated Press that Lacey should have brought more cases of police shooting to court.

"Everyone is surprised when they think of the number of people who have been killed by the police or in custody since Lacey took office," said the co-founder.

Abdullah has reportedly led protests against Lacey in recent months. Since George Floyd's death, those protests have increased and protesters chanted, "Jackie Lacey must go!"

Lacey has found that all of the questionable shots are warranted, except one, during her time in office, the AP reported.

DE BLASIO: NYC WILL PAINT & # 39; THE MATTER OF BLACK LIVES & # 39; ON THE MAIN STREETS AT THE 5 BOROUGHS

She is the first black person and woman to serve as the city's district attorney and is running for her third term in November. She will compete in a runoff election against George Gascon, who previously served as the San Francisco prosecutor.

"I don't want people to think that I'm biased or racist or that I'm scared, or any of these unflattering things being said," Lacey told The AP. "We should not assume that everyone who says 'Black lives matter to them' is also not concerned with public safety. That is a false choice that they are mutually exclusive."

This news comes just a day after Rep. Adam Schiff, a California Democrat, withdrew his endorsement of Lacey after she was hit with more political criticism after Floyd's death.

"This is a rare moment in our nation's history. We have a responsibility to make profound changes to end systemic racism and reform criminal justice," Schiff tweeted Saturday, adding that he and California Assemblywoman Laura Friedman "They no longer feel our endorsement of Jackie Lacey." a year ago it has the same meaning. We have decided to withdraw it. "

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lacey was also forced to apologize earlier this year after her husband allegedly pointed a gun at some 50 BLM protesters and threatened to shoot them for showing up at their Los Angeles home before sunrise.

"Her husband met us at the door with a gun," Abdullah told KTTV. "We heard him pound on him, he pointed the gun when he opened the door and then when he saw me, he pointed the gun directly at my chest."

Ronn Blitzer, Bradford Betz and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.