Black Lives Matter mural painted outside Trump Tower in Manhattan

City employees began painting a stretch of Fifth Avenue, just outside the Trump Organization headquarters, on Thursday morning. Mayor Bill de Blasio authorized the marked yellow mural earlier this month.
The Mayor of New York rolled up his sleeves and also painted a bit of the mural, dressed in a mask and flanked by the civil rights leader, the Rev. Al Sharpton.
"President Trump said we would be denigrating the luxury of Fifth Avenue. Let me tell you: we are not denigrating anything, we are releasing Fifth Avenue, we are raising Fifth Avenue," de Blasio said Thursday in response to Trump's latest tweet. week criticizing de Blasio
to "denigrate" the area.
He added: "Who built this city, who built this nation and never got recognition, recognition …"
"When we say & # 39; Black Lives Matter & # 39; there are no more American statements, there are no more patriotic statements, because there is no United States without Black America. We are recognizing the truth in ourselves and in the United States. By saying & # 39; Black lives matter, they are correcting a mistake, "de Blasio said.
President Donald Trump was enraged at the plan after it was announced by city officials earlier this month.
He called the words "Black Lives Matter" a "symbol of hatred" and suggested that police officers could block the job: "Perhaps our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and despised by a mayor who hates them and lacks the respect, you will not allow this hate symbol to be placed on the largest street in New York. Spend this money fighting crime! "
CNN has reached out to the Trump Organization for comment.
The mural marks the second time the words appeared in large letters outside one of Trump's houses; The mayor of Washington had the term painted in large yellow letters on a street near the White House last month.
The murals have not pleased all Black Lives Matters fans.
After the Washington mural debuted, the local chapter of the Black Lives Matter Global Network called the mural a "performative distraction from real policy changes." Black Lives Matter supporters have repeatedly called on local leaders to cut police budgets, which DC Mayor Muriel Bowser warned.
The New York City Council voted this month to cut the New York Police budget, although even supporters of removing the police from the council were dissatisfied with the budget cuts, which still allowed two classes of police. join the force while freezing new hires at the Department of Education.
CNN's Jamie Wiener, Sarah Jorgensen, Polo Sandoval, Kevin Liptak and Kristen Holmes contributed to this report.