Black Lives Matter mural painted outside Trump Tower in Manhattan

City employees began painting a stretch of Fifth Avenue, just outside the Trump Organization headquarters, on Thursday morning. Mayor Bill de Blasio authorized the marked yellow mural earlier this month.

The Mayor of New York rolled up his sleeves and also painted a bit of the mural, dressed in a mask and flanked by the civil rights leader, the Rev. Al Sharpton.

"President Trump said we would be denigrating the luxury of Fifth Avenue. Let me tell you: we are not denigrating anything, we are releasing Fifth Avenue, we are raising Fifth Avenue," de Blasio said Thursday in response to Trump's latest tweet. week criticizing de Blasio to "denigrate" the area.

He added: "Who built this city, who built this nation and never got recognition, recognition …"