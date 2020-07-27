Black Lives Matter mural painted outside Trump Tower was shattered for at least the fourth time

This marks at least the fourth time that the mural has been smashed since it was created on July 9.

A 32-year-old Rochester, New York resident allegedly approached the mural just after 10 a.m. on Sunday, threw white paint over one part and smeared it on his hands, the New York Police Department detective said, Carrie Reilly. Mark David Hutt was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and was fined a summons, Reilly said.

Two people charged with hate crime for smashing Black Lives Matter mural

The NYPD does not track the number of times the mural has been smashed, Reilly said. CNN previously reported on three separate incidents surrounding the mural last week.

CNN has reached out to the New York City mayor's office for comment and to determine if the office tracks how many times the mural has been smashed.

Earlier this month, a mayor spokeswoman called the vandalism of the mural "unacceptable" and said the city "will absolutely fix it."

Three separate incidents

The mural was first destroyed about four days after its creation, when an unidentified suspect threw red paint on the V in "Lives." The police department said it was investigating the vandalism.
Protests erupted in the United States this weekend as calls for racial justice grow.

On July 17, surveillance video captured three people "pouring and smearing paint on the mural and a woman spreading flyers on the scene," police said.

When the police arrived, they arrested four people who had blue paint on their hands and clothes.

The latest incident occurred last weekend, when two Staten Island women were arrested after they were seen pouring paint onto the mural.

The New York City mural, similar to the one commissioned by Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser, was painted on Fifth Avenue in front of the Trump Tower earlier this month. The building houses the headquarters of the Trump Organization.

President Donald Trump called the words "Black Lives Matter" a "symbol of hatred" and harshly criticized New York Mayor Bill de Blasio in a tweet to "denigrate this luxurious avenue".
The mayor replied"This is what you don't understand: Blacks BUILT 5th Ave and much of this nation. Your 'luxury' came from HIS work, for which they have never been fairly compensated. We are honoring them. The fact that you see how to denigrate your street is the definition of racism. "

CNN's Ganesh Setty and Anna Sturla contributed to this report.



