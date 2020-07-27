Black Lives Matter mural painted outside Trump Tower was shattered for at least the fourth time

A 32-year-old Rochester, New York resident allegedly approached the mural just after 10 a.m. on Sunday, threw white paint over one part and smeared it on his hands, the New York Police Department detective said, Carrie Reilly. Mark David Hutt was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and was fined a summons, Reilly said.
The NYPD does not track the number of times the mural has been smashed, Reilly said. CNN previously reported on three separate incidents surrounding the mural last week.
CNN has reached out to the New York City mayor's office for comment and to determine if the office tracks how many times the mural has been smashed.
Three separate incidents
On July 17, surveillance video captured three people "pouring and smearing paint on the mural and a woman spreading flyers on the scene," police said.
When the police arrived, they arrested four people who had blue paint on their hands and clothes.
The New York City mural, similar to the one commissioned by Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser, was painted on Fifth Avenue in front of the Trump Tower earlier this month. The building houses the headquarters of the Trump Organization.