Black Lives Matter mural painted outside Trump Tower was shattered for at least the fourth time

This marks at least the fourth time that the mural has been smashed since it was created on July 9.

A 32-year-old Rochester, New York resident allegedly approached the mural just after 10 a.m. on Sunday, threw white paint over one part and smeared it on his hands, the New York Police Department detective said, Carrie Reilly. Mark David Hutt was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and was fined a summons, Reilly said.

The NYPD does not track the number of times the mural has been smashed, Reilly said. CNN previously reported on three separate incidents surrounding the mural last week.

CNN has reached out to the New York City mayor's office for comment and to determine if the office tracks how many times the mural has been smashed.